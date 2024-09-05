REMINDER: Seeking Public Comment on Chapter 115 – the Credentialing of Education Personnel

The Maine State Board of Education is conducting conversations with the public about Rule Chapter 115: The Credentialing of Educational Personnel, from August through December. Resolve 2024, Chapter 137 directed the State Board of Education to amend Rule Chapter 115, with special attention to sections related to the State Board of Education’s report submitted to the Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs in 2023.

The State Board of Education intends to take the following steps with respect to review of these rules:

Begin speaking with experts in the field Revise necessary sections of Chapter 115 Invite public feedback on the revisions File updated rule Engage with Legislative oversight of the rule

The State Board of Education will hold several regional meetings focused on ideas and goals related to certification regulations in a general sense. These meetings will also focus on specific sections of Chapter 115 and will provide invaluable feedback to the State Board. In addition, the State Board of Education’s Certification and Higher Education Committee will provide time within the established meeting schedule to receive public feedback on Rule Chapter 115.

Remaining dates for these meetings are as follows – for the Zoom link, please email Emily Cummins

September 25, 2024: 10:30 am – 12:00 pm

October 23, 2024: 10:30 am – 12:00 pm

November 20, 2024: 10:30 am – 12:00 pm

December 18, 2024: 10:30 am – 12:00 pm

Taking into consideration the insights gained from all of these discussions, the State Board of Education will propose updates to Rule Chapter 115 and begin the Maine Administrative Procedures Act (A.P.A.) routine technical rule process pursuant to Title 5 MRS §8052 (public notice of filing, public hearing, open public comment period). Once the proposed rule has been filed, the public will be notified of the scheduled public hearing and comment period. This will be an opportunity to provide written and oral comments regarding the proposed rules. The State Board of Education will review all comments and respond accordingly. Updates to the rules will then be submitted for review as to form and legality and legislative oversight before final adoption.

For more information and updates check the State Board of Education webpage.

For more information about the conceptual conversations for Rule Chapter 115 contact Laura Cyr at laura.cyr@maine.gov .