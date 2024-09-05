Dr. Kay E. Kienast selected as Top Marketing and Growth Executive of the Year by IAOTP

Dr. Kay E. Kienast honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kay E. Kienast, Growth and Marketing Leadership for B2B Tech, was recently selected as Top Marketing and Growth Executive of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to two decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Kienast has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Kienast is a high-impact marketing executive with a track record of successful high-velocity B2B strategies that drive enterprise value. She leads marketing strategy for a variety of enterprises, SMB, and start-up companies. In addition, develops go-to-market strategy, leads existing team or creates a team embracing best practices to develop growth marketing and demand generation across all marketing initiatives. She also designed and implemented GTM strategies for different segments and industries.Dr. Kienast creates rapid, profitable revenue growth opportunities through a mix of growth, brand, demand generation, data-driven, and product marketing strategies and tactics. She is able to effectively communicate the strategy and advocate for growth across board members, executives, and leadership and is also passionate about scaling companies and building high-performing teams. She is experienced in leading strategy and execution in three successful exits: Seagate Evault (acquired by Carbonite), Avocent (acquired by Emerson Electric), and True Influence was acquired by Merit B2B now Anteriad). She also led major growth projects for GE Power Digital, Xerox Large Enterprise Organization, Lexmark International, and CDW.Dr. Kienast achieved high-impact success by rebuilding or building marketing, demand generation, and growth strategy processes, resulting in greater efficiency and stronger performance that also ties into overall business objectives. She fosters a culture of success and inclusivity in a dynamic environment and develops talent while also driving forward high-expectation initiatives. She also drives results and rapid revenue growth, including progress from $10M - $480M throughout her career.Dr. Kienast’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to Go-to-Market strategy, executive leadership, product marketing, brand marketing, and demand generation.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Kienast earned her Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree from Kansas State University and her Doctorate from East Texas State University.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Kienast has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was recognized by Marquis Who’s Who for Excellence in Marketing. In 2023, she was named Top 10 Disruptors to watch out for by LA Weekly. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Marketing and Growth Executive of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Kay for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Kienast attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kaykienast/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

