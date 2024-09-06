Four Chicago Personal Injury Lawyers From Schwartz Jambois Announced as Best Lawyers and Ones to Watch for 2025

Schwartz Jambois, Best Lawyers Awards 2025

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schwartz Jambois, a top Chicago personal injury law firm, is proud to announce that four lawyers have been named in the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers in America in the category of personal injury litigation. Allen N. Schwartz, a partner at the firm since its inception, has been named a Best Lawyer for the fifth consecutive year. Attorneys Craig P. Mannarino, Caitlin K. Finnegan, and Joseph L. Rourke have also been recognized for their outstanding work in their fields.

Allen N. Schwartz, who has been named a Best Lawyer since 2020, has led the firm in reaching record-setting verdicts in several counties in Illinois. He has been named a 2025 Best Lawyer in the area of personal injury litigation.

Craig P. Mannarino, an attorney with Schwartz Jambois for over 25 years, has obtained more than $50 million dollars for his clients to date. Notably, Attorney Mannarino played a key role in securing one of the largest pharmaceutical settlements in the history of Cook County. Craig has been recognized as a Best Lawyer in America since 2022.

Attorney Caitlin K. Finnegan joined Schwartz Jambois over 10 years ago and has helped obtain millions of dollars for clients in cases involving medical malpractice, nursing home negligence, and wrongful death. She has been named to the Best Lawyers Ones to Watch list for the fourth year in a row due to her impressive work in personal injury cases.

Attorney Joseph L. Rourke brings valuable legal resources to the firm, including his experience representing plaintiffs and defendant healthcare providers in medical malpractice cases. Mr. Rourke has been recognized by Best Lawyers for two years as One to Watch in the field of personal injury litigation.

About Schwartz Jambois

As a leading law firm in the Chicago area, Schwartz Jambois has set the precedent for what clients can expect in personal injury cases. The firm’s dedicated team of lawyers has a proven history of successfully representing clients, including obtaining a $2.4 billion global settlement for patients diagnosed with bladder cancer. The firm has achieved numerous multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements in cases involving car accidents, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, and wrongful death. Schwartz Jambois is prepared to take on all types of personal injury cases, no matter their size or complexity. For a free consultation, call 312-782-2525 or visit https://www.schwartzjambois.com/.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.