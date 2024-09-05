Lang Realty welcomes the Cohen Team - Todd, Harlie & Melissa Cohen.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LANG REALTY WELCOMES THE COHEN TEAM TO

THE COMPANY’S CENTRAL BOCA OFFICE

Lang Realty has announced the addition of The Cohen Team to its Central Boca office. Specializing in Woodfield Country Club, residential, and investment properties, The Cohen Team has achieved nearly $100 million in real estate sales since 2020. Their expertise spans from West Palm Beach to Miami, making them a valuable asset to Lang Realty.

“We chose Lang Realty because of its outstanding reputation, unwavering professionalism, and the exceptional support it provides to its agents,” said Todd Cohen. “Lang shares our commitment to integrity and excellence, making it the perfect partner as we continue to help our clients achieve their real estate dreams in South Florida."

Todd Cohen graduated Summa Cum Laude from The University of Texas at Austin with degrees in Finance and Accounting. He founded two successful companies, The SNI Group and Florida Business Opportunities Clearinghouse, and has over 33 years of experience in Real Estate, Sales, Finance, Marketing, Operations, and Entrepreneurship. Todd is passionate about helping clients achieve their "Florida Dream" and brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication to his real estate practice.

Melissa Cohen hails from Philadelphia and is a proud Penn State graduate. After a dynamic career in sales and Human Resources, Melissa co-founded a real estate company with her husband, Todd. She brings a fresh perspective to the South Florida market and is committed to exceeding her clients’ expectations with tenacity and passion. Melissa loves making Boca Raton her forever home and is dedicated to helping others do the same.

Harlie Cohen earned her bachelor’s degree in Spanish, Education, and Management from Tulane University. With experience as a teacher in Madrid and South Florida, Harlie transitioned to real estate full-time, specializing in residential rentals and sales. She also manages an investment portfolio of around 50 homes and will be licensed in New Jersey as well. Harlie is passionate about helping clients find their perfect home in South Florida.

For more information, contact Todd Cohen at 215-356-8775 or todd.cohen@langrealty.com; Melissa Cohen at 215-356-8772 or melissa.cohen@langrealty.com; or Harlie Cohen at 215-478-2616 or harlie.cohen@langrealty.com.

Since its inception in 1989, Lang Realty has evolved from a modest endeavor with three sales associates to emerge as a cornerstone of the South Florida real estate landscape. With a roster of more than 400 dedicated agents and a presence across key locations including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty continues to set new standards of excellence in the industry.

For more information visit www.langrealty.com or call 561-989-2100.



# #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.