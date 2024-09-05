Jay Henges Shooting Range to close rifle/pistol range Sept. 11-13 for maintenance

Body

EUREKA, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will temporarily close the rifle/pistol range at the Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Eureka next Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 11-13 for required maintenance. The rifle/pistol range will reopen for regular business hours on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The trap/skeet, shotgun patterning, and archery ranges will remain open during the temporary closure. For more information about this facility, please visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4oY.

Jay Henges Shooting Range offers shooting lanes for rifle and pistols up to 100 yards. Use fees are $5 per hour and include paper targets and eye and ear protection if shooters don’t have their own. Henges also features trap fields, static archery ranges, and shotgun patterning boards. $5 covers a round of shotgun shooting and clay birds at either facility, or an hour at the patterning board.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269.