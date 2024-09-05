Secretary’s Message – Spend Fall Afield in Maryland

September 5, 2024

Rocky Gap State Park in September. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

The lush summer greenscape all around us is soon to give way to the glow of autumn. While we know warm weather will be lingering for some time, we can already feel the brisk breezes of fall in the evening air.

We are entering a great time to visit the majestic vistas of Maryland, walk in the comfortable cool of a forest path, spot the varied species of birds that inhabit our woods, and generally enjoy the change of seasons.

For many in Maryland, fall is the best time for hunting, a valued part of our state’s culture and heritage. The sport provides enjoyable outdoor recreation for participants, helps manage our wildlife populations, and creates economic benefits throughout Maryland. The major seasons begin in September with various migratory game bird hunts and the opening of archery hunting for deer.

Maryland is a great destination for hunting thanks to the state’s location along major animal migration routes and our large swaths of protected forests, fields, and shorelines that provide sustainable wildlife habitat. Hundreds of thousands of acres of varied terrain provide beautiful backdrops in our wildlife management areas, state parks, and state forests. We continue to acquire, conserve, and protect lands so that generations of Marylanders can enjoy them.

Bagging a goose. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

Maryland boasts some truly unique hunting opportunities. Among my favorites is waterfowl hunting, which is truly world-class in our region. We also boast the rare opportunity to hunt sika deer in several locations on the Eastern Shore.

The Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Heritage Service uses sound science to ensure an appropriate balance of wildlife population to enable sustainable hunting harvests. We rely on our partnership with Maryland’s sportsmen and sportswomen, who play an essential role in our efforts to protect wildlife and their habitats. For farmers who may see the fall as an opportunity to manage deer that are affecting their property, we recommend applying for a Deer Management Permit to help harvest deer from private land.

At Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources, we sponsor many opportunities for residents and their friends to learn about and participate in hunting. Hunting programs include the department’s youth and mentored hunts, our Becoming an Outdoors Woman programming, managed hunts on our state parks, and many more. The Maryland Mentored Hunt Program teaches first-time hunters about hunting techniques, how to hunt specific species, and ensure that new and lapsed hunters are following the appropriate rules and regulations.

If you feel the call of outdoors and hunting is something you want to try or get back into, Maryland welcomes you!