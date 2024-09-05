Givzey and Almabase Partner to Accelerate Fundraising Innovation

Givzey - Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform Version2, the first artificial intelligence (AI) research and design lab specifically focused on advancing the development of autonomous AI for fundraising in the nonprofit sector. Almabase, a Digital-First Donor Engagement Solution

Givzey, Version2 and Almabase helping our customers provide donors with truly world-class donor experiences, expanding philanthropy for organizations working to change the world.” — Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey and Version2

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Givzey , the first end-to-end Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, and Version2 , an AI research and design lab powered by Givzey that developed the world’s first fully autonomous fundraiser, today announced a strategic partnership with Almabase , a Digital-First Donor Engagement Solution.This collaboration marks a significant advancement in the nonprofit fundraising sector, bringing together cutting-edge technologies to both customer bases, streamlining and scaling multi-year and one-time gifts at all levels, accelerating fundraising efforts, and enhancing the donor experience.The partnership between Givzey, its AI research and design lab Version2, and Almabase introduces a suite of innovative solutions designed to address the evolving needs of nonprofit organizations. By integrating Givzey’s intelligent gift documentation tools and Version2’s autonomous fundraising capabilities with Almabase’s robust digital engagement and event management platform, this alliance is set to revolutionize how organizations manage and grow their donor base.“The Givzey and Version2 teams are proud to partner with Kalyan and the Almabase team to accelerate innovation in the nonprofit fundraising sector,” said Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey. “With this partnership, our teams are exploring ways to continue to help our customers provide donors with truly world-class donor experiences that expand philanthropy for organizations working to change the world.”Givzey: Intelligent Gift Documentation Management and Fully Autonomous FundraisingGivzey’s Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform is redefining the landscape of fundraising by offering Smart Gift Agreements, Dynamic Workflows, Automated Pledge Reminders, and Intelligent Invoicing—all centralized within the Givzey Hub. These tools not only unlock efficiencies in fundraiser enablement but also ensure compliance and elevate the donor experience to new heights.Version2, powered by Givzey, is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in fundraising. As the world’s first fully autonomous AI fundraiser, Version2 autonomously manages donor portfolios—handling everything from discovery and qualification to solicitation, fulfillment, and stewardship. This revolutionary approach allows nonprofit organizations to scale their fundraising efforts without the need for additional human resources, making it possible to reach more donors and secure larger gifts.Almabase: Driving Innovation in FundraisingAlmabase has long been at the forefront of donor engagement, providing a modern platform that empowers educational institutions and nonprofits to build meaningful relationships with their communities. With over 500 institutions relying on Almabase, the platform offers self-serve digital engagement for peer-to-peer networking, career outcomes, and personalized communications, all while keeping constituent information up to date within CRM systems.The Almabase platform excels in driving alumni engagement and boosting online donations through its Online Giving system, utilizing gamification, peer-to-peer engagement, and integrated email marketing for a compelling donor experience. It also simplifies event management with advanced tools, including easy setup, self-serve options for attendees, and efficient QR code check-ins.Almabase is committed to ongoing innovation, continually advancing our platform to enhance efficiency and impact. Recent innovations include smart segments for precise donor targeting, advanced branding capabilities for customizable websites, guided programs for effortless digital setup, and comprehensive program reports for data-driven decision-making, to name a few.What truly sets Almabase apart is its ability to seamlessly integrate these solutions, providing institutions with a powerful, interconnected platform that maximizes impact. The partnership with Givzey will enable Almabase customers to deepen their relationships with donors, increase bookable revenue, and expand multi-year giving strategies, all while ensuring a world-class donor experience.A Partnership to Address Declining Donor ParticipationIn today’s challenging fundraising environment, where donor participation is on the decline, the need for innovative solutions is more critical than ever. Givzey and Almabase are united in their commitment to solving this problem by growing the donor base for nonprofit organizations. By combining their technologies, they offer a comprehensive solution that not only drives initial engagement through events and online donations but also captures long-term giving intent through intelligent gift documentation.“The lifetime value of a regular annual donor is immense. Several studies have shown how regular contributions (even small) can add up to significant lifetime value for the organization. Almabase’s leadership in driving alumni engagement and participation, combined with Givzey’s expertise in multiyear gift documentation, ensures that nonprofits can scale their fundraising programs effectively. This partnership is poised to help organizations capture donor intent and maximize their impact through multi-year gifts, ultimately leading to increased major donations” said Kalyan Varma, CEO, Almabase.Looking AheadAs Givzey and Almabase join forces, the future of nonprofit fundraising looks brighter than ever. This partnership not only represents a significant leap forward in fundraising innovation but also provides nonprofit organizations with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape. Together, Givzey and Almabase are empowering institutions to build stronger, more engaged communities and achieve their fundraising goals with unprecedented efficiency and success.About AlmabaseAlmabase is a modern digital engagement, event management, and fundraising platform that has powered over 400 educational institutions to build meaningful relationships with their community. The platform enables self-serve digital engagement for peer-to-peer networking and career outcomes, drives action with personalized communications, and keeps constituent information up to date within CRM systems. Almabase stands out in the market with its ability to help small teams deliver big results, creating a significant fundraising impact.About Givzey and Version2Givzey is a rapidly growing Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As the first end-to-end gift documentation management platform in fundraising, Givzey helps customers create efficiencies for their staff, elevate the donor experience, improve retention, ensure successful financial audits, and scale pledge and multi-year giving by 10-15 times. Version2, powered by Givzey, is the first AI research and design lab focused on advancing fundraising in the nonprofit sector. Version2’s fully autonomous AI fundraiser manages large donor portfolios and guides donors through personalized engagement, gift discovery, solicitation, and stewardship processes, enabling donors to make the biggest impact on the causes they care about. Learn more at Version2.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.