U.S. Chamber of Commerce Announces the CO—100: America’s Top 100 Small Businesses

Washington, D.C. (September 5, 2024) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO—, its award-winning digital platform for small businesses, today announced the CO—100 , a list celebrating the top 100 small businesses in America. The CO—100, presented by T-Mobile for Business, honors a diverse array of businesses, from microbreweries and aerospace suppliers to healthcare startups and fisheries, showcasing the exceptional talent and innovation within the American business community.

The CO—100 honorees were chosen out of more than 14,000 applicants by an esteemed panel of judges for their overall growth driven by cutting-edge ideas, resilience, and strong employee cultures. More than half (64%) generated $1 million or more in revenue last year. The list includes digital innovators, customer champions, growth accelerators, disruptors, and global stars located in 31 states and Washington, D.C.

“Small businesses embody the resilience and ingenuity that define America’s free enterprise system, yet they often go unrecognized,” said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “As the world’s largest business organization and network representing companies of all sizes and industries, we understand what makes a business great. The CO—100 founders, owners, entrepreneurs, and employees have the innovative spirit, relentless perseverance, and exceptional expertise that sets them apart in a global market and drives economic growth.”

The CO—100 honorees receive a one-year paid membership to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, unmatched access to top experts and thought leaders, national brand exposure, and exclusive community building and networking opportunities.

On October 8, the CO—100 will be celebrated at a premier event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's historic headquarters in Washington, D.C., where they will participate in a VIP experience and have access to some of the most influential names in business through the CO—100 Small Business Forum . At an evening awards dinner, 10 Top Businesses will be recognized for outstanding achievement across 10 categories of excellence and receive $2,000 each. One overall CO—100 Top Business will receive $25,000.

"At T-Mobile, we recognize the incredible power of small businesses. They drive innovation, create jobs and enrich communities," said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. "That's why we're thrilled to support the CO—100 program and celebrate these incredible entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they need to thrive. It's another step toward a future where innovation knows no bounds and every entrepreneur has the opportunity to succeed."

Learn more about the CO—100 honorees shaping our communities here .

The CO—100 program is part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s longstanding commitment to supporting and advocating for small businesses, working each day to give small businesses a big voice in Washington, connecting entrepreneurs and federal officials, and advocating for policies and valuable resources that help people start, run and grow their businesses. Learn more about the U.S. Chamber’s small business work here .

About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization and network representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Our members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations.

They all share one thing: They count on the U.S. Chamber to be their voice in Washington, across the country, and around the world. For more than 100 years, we have advocated for pro-business policies that help businesses create jobs and grow our economy.

About CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

CO— is the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s digital platform for small business and is dedicated to helping business owners across the U.S. start, run, and grow successful companies. CO— helps 20,000 businesses every day and had more than six million site visits last year alone. The platform provides timely and actionable information and resources for business owners at all stages of growth through expert content, exclusive interviews with business leaders, and virtual and in-person events.