Acclaimed author Tyler Whitesides goes back to school — the “School of Garbage”

“Trials of the Trash” — book two in the popular “Janitors” series — makes publishing noise with national release

I’ve loved diving back in [to 'Janitors']. In fact, I’ve been so excited about this world I’ve created, that I wrote most of ‘Trials of the Trash’ in just ten intense days.” — Tyler Whitesides

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shadow Mountain Publishing and author Tyler Whitesides , the creative mastermind behind the successful children’s fantasy series “Janitors,” today announced the arrival of book two in the second series. The new title, “Trials of the Trash: Janitors School of Garbage,” is being heavily supported by the author’s speaking tour of elementary schools.The nearly fifteen year old “Janitors” universe is widely regarded as among the most unusual in publishing’s middle-grade market. In the perfectly dubbed “School of Garbage,” everyday trash becomes anything but ordinary. As students discover in a summer school for young garbologists, boring garbage can spring to life and quickly cause chaos. Only trained students from the magical “School of Garbage” can fight and defeat these trash monsters. Using bizarre but effective supplies like flying brooms, gravity defying toilet plungers, and mops that can capture enemies in their strings, anything is possible.In “Trials of the Trash,” the stakes are raised when two young step siblings studying to become garbologists are called up to investigate a mob of garbage monsters called Thingamajunks. The creepy creatures are popping up in neighborhoods all across America. These two students had no idea when they enrolled in the “School of Garbage” that fighting trash could become so dangerous.“I am so stoked to return to the garbage heap!” Whitesides said from a launch week tour stop. “I took a seven-year break from ‘Janitors’ after the final book in the original series was released,” Whitesides added. “But I’ve loved diving back in. In fact, I’ve been so excited about this world I’ve created, that I wrote most of ‘Trials of the Trash’ in just ten intense days.”When asked what inspired him to reawaken the world after the success of the original five books, Whitesides pointed not at himself, but at his readers. “Even years after finishing the original ‘Janitors’ series, I was still bumping into readers who constantly asked if there would be more of these books in the future,” Whitesides said. “Many of these readers are in early adulthood now, having read my first series as kids. It was pretty humbling, so how could I resist giving a new generation a taste of our entertaining garbage?”Whitesides likes to inform audiences that even though the new series is based in the same world of "Janitors," the fresh books stand alone. “The newer series is full of Easter eggs and fun connections to the original, but it was important to me that the ‘School of Garbage’ books could be devoured on their own. Trust me, readers can dive in without having to read the original five.”“Trials of the Trash: Janitors School of Garbage,” plus the original series, are available online and wherever books are sold.

