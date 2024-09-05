Find resources for Constitution Day lesson plans

Sept. 17 marks the annual observance of the United States Constitution Day. To commemorate the day, classrooms across the country will engage in discussion and learning about the U.S. Constitution and citizenship. Several national and state-specific resources are available to assist Iowa schools with Constitution Day lesson plans.

Constitution Day recognizes the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787 and encourages individuals to reflect on their rights and responsibilities as American citizens. The day was established through Congressional legislation that requires all public schools to teach students about the U.S. Constitution and citizenship during the week of Sept. 17.

Resources for Constitution Day are listed below:

Questions regarding Constitution Day ideas can be directed to Stefanie Rosenberg Wager, administrative consultant, at stefanie.wager@iowa.gov.