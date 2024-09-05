Ludmilla to Headline BrazilFoundation’s XXI New York Gala, Celebrating Solidarity, Resilience and Social Impact

Ludmilla, the most influential Black artist in Latin America, will headline BrazilFoundation's XXI NY Gala.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BrazilFoundation is thrilled to announce that Ludmilla, the most influential Black artist in Latin America and the most prominent Afro-Latina in music history according to Spotify, will headline its XXI New York Gala. The prestigious event will take place on September 19th, 2024, at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. This year's gala will spotlight themes of solidarity, resilience and social impact, celebrating the transformative power of Brazilian philanthropy as demonstrated by the outpouring of support the foundation received in the wake of the devastating floods in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in the spring.Born in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Ludmilla's powerful voice and exceptional songwriting skills have made her a revolutionary figure in both Brazilian and international music. Her impressive music career boasts nearly 5 billion streams and close to 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Following her celebrated performance as the first Afro-Latina to perform on the main stage at Coachella 2024, Ludmilla’s participation is set to bring an unforgettable energy to the evening.“I am super excited and honored to join the BrazilFoundation’s XXI New York Gala and celebrate Brazilian solidarity and philanthropy,” said Ludmilla. “The work that the BrazilFoundation has championed over the past 25 years impacts the lives of countless Brazilians and I’m proud to support and represent its mission.”The XXI New York Gala will be a special celebration, bringing together philanthropists, business leaders, and supporters from diverse backgrounds to raise funds and honor the initiatives supported by the BrazilFoundation. The foundation has a long-standing commitment to supporting social and economic development projects across Brazilthat promote equity, social and environmental justice, and opportunities in the country.“We are very honored to have Ludmilla as our featured artist for this year’s Gala,” said Rebecca Tavares, President and CEO of BrazilFoundation. “Her influence extends far beyond the music industry, and we look forward to an inspiring evening that highlights the power of unity and the impact of collective action.”The event will feature a gourmet menu, highlighting a special appetizer prepared with exclusive Brazilian ingredients created by Chef Morena Leite of the renowned Capim Santo restaurant. There will also be an awards program to recognize philanthropic, corporate, and community leaders, a live pocket show with Ludmilla performing Brazilian music classics, and a performance by DJ Gaspar Muniz. The Gala promises to be an unforgettable night of celebration, inspiration, and solidarity.About BrazilFoundation:BrazilFoundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting social change and development in Brazil. By supporting initiatives that address critical social issues, BrazilFoundation empowers individuals and communities to create lasting positive impact. Through its gala and other fundraising events, the foundation raises crucial funds to support its mission and honor those who contribute to meaningful progress. To date, the BrazilFoundation has supported close to 900 Brazilian Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and has invested over $50 million USD across Brazil.Event Details:• Date: September 19, 2024• Time: 7:00 PM• Location: The Plaza Hotel, New York CityFor more information and to purchase tickets, please visit BrazilFoundation.org.

