Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts initiates Forest of Freedom as part of National Arbor Month launch at Freedom Park, 8 Sept

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms. Bernice Swarts, will officially initiate the Forest of Freedom as part of the National Arbor Month launch at Freedom Park on Sunday, 08 September 2024, in Tshwane, Gauteng.

The 2024 Arbor Month theme: “Celebrating 30 Years of Freedom: Promoting Environmental Conservation and Sustainable Forest Management” resonates with the initiation of the Forest of Freedom at South Africa’s Cultural and Heritage site, the Freedom Park.

Amongst the key activities of the Arbor Month Launch, the Deputy Minister will plant indigenous trees at the site earmarked for the Forest of Freedom in honour of the heroes and heroines who contributed to South Africa's liberation struggle.

Deputy Minister Swarts will also plant trees at other community parks in the city, including Kalafong Park in Atteridgeville, Springbok Park in Hatfield, and Fountains Valley Resort in the Groenkloof Nature Reserve, south of Pretoria. The Deputy Minister’s tree planting activities at these community parks will also highlight the Ten Million Trees Programme, as announced by the Office of the President of the Republic of South Africa.

The 2024 National Arbor Month launch is organized in partnership with the City of Tshwane, Freedom Park, the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, TotalEnergies, and the Institute of Environment and Recreation Management (IERM).

National Arbor Month, which is celebrated annually in September, is aimed at raising awareness among South Africans about the importance of conserving, protecting, and planting trees for the benefit of both the environment and society.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Part 1: Tree Planting 
Date:  Sunday, 08 September 2024
Time: 9h00
Venue: (Kalafong Park in Atteridgeville, Springbok Park in Hatfield, and Fountains Valley Resort in the Groenkloof Nature Reserve)

Part 2: Initiation of the Forest of Freedom & National Arbor Month Launch Event 
Date:     Sunday, 08 September 2024
Time:     12h00
Venue:   Freedom Park, Corner Koch Street and 7th Avenue, Salvokop, Tshwane

To RSVP, please contact Michael Mokoena on 082 906 5795 / mmokoena@dffe.gov.za or Banele Mabena on 066 420 0144 / smabena@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact:
Peter Mbelengwa 
Cell: 082 611 8197 
E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

 

                         

 

