Minister Solly Malatsi conducts Digital Connectivity and Ecosystem Drive in KwaZulu-Natal, 6 Sept

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr. Solly Malatsi will on 06 September 2024 conduct a Digital Connectivity and Ecosystem Drive in KwaZulu-Natal Province, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Local Municipality.

The outreach programme is aimed at ensuring interaction between stakeholders and to showcase the full ecosystem of digital connectivity services by the portfolio. It further aims to consolidate the efforts of the DCDT and its entities in driving digital transformation across South Africa through a basket of services offered by the Department and its implementing entities.

This initiative aligns with the broader SA Connect Phase 2 Project; the national broadband policy implementation approved by Cabinet. As the flagship programme of the DCDT, SA Connect is aimed at providing core and access network infrastructure to enable broadband connectivity, including community Wi-Fi hotspots that will connect households, community libraries and schools around the country.

The event will be preceded by various initiatives of the Department’s implementing agencies ranging from workshops on cybersecurity, digital skills workshops and ways of demonstrating safer use of the internet.

Members of the media are invited to the event which is scheduled as follows:

Date: 06 September 2024 (Friday)

Venue: Pholela Special School-Gophogobho, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Local Municipality, Harry Gwala District

Time: 9:00

Ms Tlangelani Manganyi

DCDT Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 060 886 4670

E-mail: tmanganyi@dcdt.gov.za