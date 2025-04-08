Deputy Minister Ganief Hendricks: Closing ceremony of the Africa Children’s Summit

Programme Directors

Director-General of Social Development, Mr Peter Netshipale;

Chief Executive Officer of Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund; Dr Linda Ncube-Nkomo.

Chairperson of the NMCF Board

Deputy Director-General for Welfare Services, Ms Siza Magangoe;

Senior Managers from the Department of Social Development and Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund here present; Cluster Departments, and Partners in the Protection and Rights of the Child

Ladies and Gentlemen and Children joining us here and online

Molweni, Goeie Dag , Nda, Dumelang, Sanibonani, Good Day, Bonjour

DG let me declare upfront that I am very excited to be part of this closing ceremony and also being part of this process that protects and encourages the right of children. I make this declaration because this week I also got to spent this week with My children as we were celebrating my Grand Child’s Birthday. I am encouraged by the summit as it ensures that when my grand child gets ready to go out in the world, they will find a society that is more engaged with children. A society that guarantees the protection of its children and their rights.

We are now at the end of the Africa Children’s Summit and one can say , all went well from day one. We were showered with heavy rains. This symbolizes blessings in our lifetime.

The Africa Children’s Summit that started on 5th April 2025 till today, 7th April 2025, is one of the historic initiatives in our beautiful continent.

I have been advised that almost 13 African Countries managed to attend physically here in Joburg, South Africa. Online we were joined by 1000 children from more than 20 African countries.

The Summit has been conceptualized in a manner that was premised from being child led. That is why the Theme , “Seen, Heard and Engaged in Education”. The Children were Seen, Heard and Engaged”.

“NOTHING ABOUT US WITHOUT US”.

"Nothing about us without us" is a slogan used to communicate the idea that no policy should be decided by any representative without the full and direct participation of members of the group(s) affected by that policy. In its modern form, this often involves national, ethnic, disability-based, or other groups that are often marginalized from political, social, and economic opportunities.

Article 12 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child encourages that, States Parties shall assure to the child who is capable of forming his or her own views the right to express those views freely in all matters affecting the child, the views of the child being given due weight in accordance with the age and maturity of the child.

For this purpose, the child shall in particular be provided the opportunity to be heard in any judicial and administrative proceedings affecting the child, either directly, or through a representative or an appropriate body, in a manner consistent with the procedural rules of national law. The voices of the children are key in shaping Africa’s future. Indeed, Africa’s children must claim their rights to a future that belongs to them. “Children of today will be our future leaders”. United Africa rise divided Africa falls.

The African Children’s Charter provides for child participation, highlighting that the views of children matter and must be heard (articles 4(2) and 7). Guided by the principle of ‘nothing about us without us’, children should be involved in decision making affecting their interests in line with Agenda 2063 (paragraph 47), which stresses the following: In pursuit of a people-centred continent, all the citizens of Africa will be actively involved in decision making in all aspects. The children expressing their views should be delegated to act as representatives, based on the principle of representation; and not merely be appointed. Because children’s views are not monolithic, a diversity of childhood experiences, comprising differences in gender, age, ability, the urban/rural divide, minorities as well as the voices of indigenous communities, and children heading households, should be included.

The representatives should also have a means of reporting and consulting others, leading to some form of accountability. Many countries have taken measures to engage and consult children and have made child participation more accountable. However, greater efforts are still required to ensure that children’s views are meaningfully channelled and taken into account.

By 2040:

Child participation, based on the principles of representation, inclusion and accountability, is cultivated at all levels.

Children participate meaningfully in law making and policy adoption in matters affecting their interests, and are involved in the oversight of their implementation.

Dedicated processes for children’s participation are in place, such as a permanent and dedicated forum in the form of a child parliament, or ad hoc forum in the form of a child caucus aimed at bringing forward the voices of children in these processes.

At school level, child participation and leadership are cultivated by involving children in school management, for example in advisory student/ learner councils.

Legal protection is in place affirming children’s rights to assemble, organise and access information and to express themselves freely.

Children have the right to be consulted and heard in proceedings involving or affecting them.

Children are involved in the monitoring and accountability process for this Agenda, the SDGs and the AU’s Agenda 2063.

Children are the most precious beings on earth, yet they are misuse in the worst ways e.g. sold, trafficking, exploited etc this is a global pandemic. We all have to protect our children government cant do this alone grassroot advocacy can lead to real change. Community action, international solidarity and the continue push for stronger child protection system can change this situation.

Panel discussions from children were vibrant and insightful highlighting several challenges from children across the continents. We must ensure that gatherings of this magnitude must not be bittersweet experiences and a pattern of children’s voices to be reduced to paperwork that will never translates into real change. Implementation and action are of paramount importance. This must be a call for action and not formalities.

The Outcomes Statement as adopted by all the children attending, will be canvassed in all the participating countries. In South Africa, we will use the G20 Presidency to lobby the Global leadership to subscribe and encourage their countries to heighten child participation.

May you all have safe travels to your respective destination, let us in governments in the continent ensure that we start engaging on the resolutions of this summit. When the Children meet again in two years’ time, let them be able to report that there has been a difference in their situations in their own countries since this summit in South Africa.

I thank you

#GovZAUpdates