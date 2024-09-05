Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin To Lead Opening Morning Keynote Address at CEA Summit East October 1-2, 2024 in Danville, Virginia CEA Summit East October 1-2, 2024 The Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center (VT-IALR CEA-IC), a partnership between the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences at Virginia Tech and Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center at Virginia Tech and the Insti

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to Deliver Opening Keynote Address At Controlled Environment Agriculture Summit East in Danville, Virginia

Governor Youngkin's vision for a sustainable and prosperous agricultural future aligns perfectly with the goals of the CEA Summit East.” — Dr. Scott Lowman, VP of Applied Research at IALR

DANVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Ag-Con and the Virginia Tech- Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Innovation Center are pleased to announce that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will deliver the opening keynote address at the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Summit East, taking place in Danville, Virginia, on October 1-2, 2024. Governor Youngkin's keynote will kick off the summit on the morning of October 1st, setting the stage for two days of dynamic discussions, research showcases, tabletop exhibits and collaboration within the indoor agriculture industry.Governor Youngkin has been a steadfast supporter of the indoor agriculture industry, advocating for the combination of state investment, new technology, and company development to create a thriving ecosystem in Virginia. His commitment to fostering an environment that supports safe, sustainable, and locally grown food makes him an ideal keynote speaker for this year's summit."We are thrilled to have Governor Glenn Youngkin open our conference with his keynote address," said Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con. "Governor Youngkin's leadership has positioned Virginia as a premier hub for controlled environment agriculture. His efforts to drive economic growth through strategic investments and partnerships have made the Commonwealth a model for the future of indoor farming."Under Governor Youngkin's administration, Virginia has seen significant economic development in the CEA sector, bolstered by its strategic access to domestic markets, plentiful resources, skilled workforce, and a network of robust public and private partnerships. These achievements have not only reinforced Virginia's role as a leader in next-generation agriculture but have also paved the way for continued innovation and expansion within the industry."Governor Youngkin's vision for a sustainable and prosperous agricultural future aligns perfectly with the goals of the CEA Summit East ," said Dr. Scott Lowman, VP of Applied Research, IALR and Co-Director, Virginia Tech-IALR CEA Innovation Center. "His support for the indoor agriculture industry and his dedication to creating opportunities for growth and development make him an inspiring figure for all of us working in this space."Governor Youngkin's journey from humble beginnings to co-CEO of a leading global investment firm, and now as a transformative political leader, exemplifies his dedication to hard work and common-sense solutions. His tenure as Governor has been marked by substantial achievements, including the largest education budget in Virginia's history and numerous economic investments that have spurred job growth and opportunity across the state.ABOUT CEA SUMMIT EASTReturning for its third year, the CEA Summit East will be held from October 1-2, 2024, at the IALR Conference Center in Danville, Virginia. Co-hosted by Indoor Ag-Con, the premier trade show and conference for the vertical farming, greenhouse, and CEA sector, and the Virginia Tech (VT) - IALR CEA Innovation Center, this summit continues to be a key event for industry collaboration and innovation, featuring two days of tabletop exhibits, networking and conference programming.Building on the success of its 2023 edition, which drew participants from 33 U.S. states, Canada, the Netherlands, and Sweden, the CEA Summit East 2024 is expected to once again unite professionals from academia, business, and technology within the CEA industry. Attendees will include greenhouse growers, urban agriculture operations, vertical farms, outdoor growers exploring hybrid opportunities, educators, scientists, extension personnel and agents, suppliers, engineers, tech specialists, architects/developers, government officials, and other industry members.For more information on the CEA Summit East and to register for the event, please visit www.ceasummit.com ABOUT INDOOR AG-CONFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the largest trade show and conference for vertical farming | greenhouse | controlled environment agriculture. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. For more information, visit www.indoor.ag ABOUT THE VIRGINIA TECH – IALR CEA INNOVATION CENTERThe Virginia Tech-IALR Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center is a joint project between IALR and Virginia Tech’s School of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center. By developing strategic partnerships with both industry and academia, the goal of the Innovation Center is to conduct research and educational programming to develop, promote and advance the CEA sector in the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.ialr.org/cea

