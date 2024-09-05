Huffmaster Protective Services Group Promotes Margaret Sanders to Director of Operations

CLAWSON,, MI, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huffmaster Management (Huffmaster), the provider of choice for Fortune 500 companies seeking strike services, industrial and healthcare staffing, security services, and more, today announced the internal promotion of Margaret Sanders to Director of Operations within the company’s Protective Services Group, a division responsible for ensuring the safety and security of Huffmaster clients. In her new position, Sanders will work closely with the company’s Manned Guarding and VirSec™ groups to protect customer's physical and digital assets and ensure security is integrated into all operational aspects.“Margaret Sanders brings diverse security experience and enthusiastic dedication to client satisfaction and employee fulfillment. Her proficiency in team building and attention to detail will enhance the Protective Services Group’s Manned Guarding and VirSec offerings to benefit our clients,” said Scott R. Gane, CPP and President of Huffmaster’s Protective Service Group.Sanders brings over twenty years of security experience to Huffmaster’s Protective Security Group, with the last two and a half years as Huffmaster’s VirSec Manager. Her extensive experience in retail and automotive security, including crisis management, private security, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), organized retail crime prevention, and workplace violence prevention, is a testament to her capabilities. In addition, Sanders’ extensive knowledge and use of security best practices have enabled her to build and manage strong security teams, conduct risk assessments, develop security policies and procedures, and implement security measures that mitigate risks to protect people and assets."I am thrilled to take on the role of Director of Operations for Huffmaster's Protective Services Group. Drawing on my extensive background and experience, I am committed to surpassing the highest industry standards, particularly in client satisfaction and delivering a world-class security team. I will enhance safety and operational efficiency by integrating on-site manned guarding with advanced virtual security solutions. This promotion provides a unique opportunity to shape the future of the security industry by introducing cutting-edge technologies to our clients, all while driving sustained company growth," said Sanders.Sanders is also an active member of ASIS and regularly attends industry conferences. She holds degrees in criminology and history and is a dedicated community advocate, serving as a locally elected official since 2018.About Huffmaster Protective Services GroupHuffmaster’s Protective Service Group is dedicated to safeguarding businesses with comprehensive, customized security solutions. The team, composed of former law enforcement and military professionals, utilizes non-confrontational methods to manage risks and ensure a safe environment effectively. The company offers tailored consulting services, workplace investigations, and rigorous security assessments to meet clients' needs. Huffmaster is committed to delivering exceptional security services that allow organizations to focus on business, ensuring peace of mind confidently.About HuffmasterAs the nation's first single-source strike services agency, Huffmaster believes in “Keeping Business in Business™.” As clients' needs have grown, the company has developed solutions leveraging the latest technology to offer a comprehensive range of services, including contingency planning, replacement personnel, and security, to ensure business continuity. Today, Huffmaster’s clients include Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-sized businesses.Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

