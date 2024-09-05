Amida Care Launches "Let's Vote! Let Our Voices Be Heard" – An Original GOTV Video Series Empowering Voter Participation

Amida Care GOTV Video Series

Our democracy thrives on the active participation of its citizens, and voting is one of the most impactful ways we can ensure our voices are heard and our rights are protected.” — Joe Presley

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amida Care , a leading advocate for healthcare access with a passion for social justice, is thrilled to announce the launch of " Let's Vote ! Let Our Voices Be Heard," an inspiring new Get-Out-The-Vote (GOTV) video series. This initiative underscores the critical importance of voting as a tool for protecting civil and human rights, featuring a diverse range of voters who are members and staff of Amida Care. Amida Care is the largest Medicaid Special Needs Health Plan in New York for people affected by HIV.The "Let's Vote! Let Our Voices Be Heard" series aims to amplify the power of voting by showcasing personal stories from a wide array of individuals who are deeply committed to making their voices heard. Stories of grandparents born in the Jim Crow era, immigrants from countries with military dictatorships, individuals becoming new citizens of the U.S., and those of transgender experience fighting for the right to live their authentic lives underscore feelings of responsibility expressed in the videos. By sharing these powerful stories, Amida Care aims to foster a deeper understanding of the collective impact of each individual’s vote. Through compelling narratives and real-life experiences, the series highlights how each person's vote can drive meaningful change and safeguard the rights of all.“Our democracy thrives on the active participation of its citizens, and voting is one of the most impactful ways we can ensure our voices are heard and our rights are protected,” said Joe Pressley, Vice President of Public Policy and Government Relations at Amida Care. “With this series, we hope to inspire and mobilize voters from diverse backgrounds, demonstrating the vital role each of us plays in shaping the future of our communities and our world.”The video series features Amida Care members and staff from various backgrounds and histories, reflecting the rich diversity of the organization and the communities it serves, particularly LGBTQ+ communities and communities of color. Each episode delves into the personal motivations behind their commitment to voting, the challenges they and their family members have faced, and the aspirations they hold for the future. The videos also point to a webpage with resources highlighting important registration deadlines and how to vote in person or by mail, as well as resources around voting after incarceration and voting while trans.“Let's Vote! Let Our Voices Be Heard” will be available across multiple platforms, including Amida Care’s official You Tube channel and social media platforms. The series will also be promoted through community events and partnerships to reach a broader audience and encourage them to register, make a plan, and vote. To view the series, click here.About Amida Care:Amida Care Inc. is a not-for-profit health plan that specializes in providing comprehensive health coverage and coordinated care to New Yorkers with complex conditions, including HIV and behavioral health disorders, and people who are of transgender experience or who are homeless (regardless of HIV status). Amida Care has a wide network of health care providers throughout New York City and is the largest Medicaid Special Needs health Plan (SNP) in New York State. For more information, visit www.amidacareny.org

Let's Vote: Let Our Voices Be Heard!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.