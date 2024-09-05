[Pangyo Interview] JL Standard Leads Innovative Mourning Culture with Launch of AI-Based Service ‘SoulLink’

JL Standard’s CEO Jo Nam Woong Promotional image of SoulLink Promotional image of SoulLink

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JL Standard (CEO Jo Nam Woong), a company providing diverse services based on AI content creation and specializing in creating AI virtual humans, has recently developed and launched a new AI memorial service called ‘SoulLink.’ ‘SoulLink’ is an application that recreates the deceased as an AI digital twin, allowing interaction with the bereaved families and aiming to help heal their emotional pain.‘SoulLink’ offers five unique features through AI technology: real-time chat, voice calling, video letters, photo taking, and handwritten replies from heaven. The real-time chat and calling features allow users to hear the deceased’s voice again, while the video letter delivers touching messages on specified dates. Additionally, users can take photos with the deceased through a photo frame feature, and ‘Letters from Heaven’ allows sending a letter to the deceased and receiving a handwritten reply.The idea for ‘SoulLink’ originated from a TV program Mr. Jo watched years ago. In the program, the deceased Park Yun-bae was recreated through AI technology to converse with his family. Inspired by this, Mr. Jo planned ‘SoulLink’ to fulfill the fervent wishes of the bereaved families by providing an accessible memorial service powered by AI technology.JL Standard is expanding its business to all companies and the general public who are interested in AI content creation. ‘SoulLink,’ recreating the deceased through AI, targets nearly everyone.CEO Jo Nam Woong stated, “We have introduced ‘SoulLink’ to several international markets, including the USA, where the death tech sector has ten times more potential than Korea. JL Standard has made multiple pitches in Silicon Valley and is actively communicating with related companies.”Cho continued, “At the SXSW expo in Texas, USA, we met companies from many countries, with Japan being the most enthusiastic. Japan shares a similar culture to Korea, and with a mortality rate four times higher than in Korea, there is a well-developed culture of memorial services. However, Japan lacks apps with functionalities like ‘SoulLink,’ showing keen interest in our product.”JL Standard has set the US and Japan as its primary target markets and is planning business trips to France in November and Japan in December. The USA in January to expand partnerships with domestic and international cemeteries and funeral service companies.In August this year, ‘SoulLink’ was successfully launched in Korea and is gradually becoming known to more people. Particularly, at the upcoming ‘Drama Awards’ in October, there is an expectation to naturally promote ‘SoulLink’ by undertaking a project to recreate the late actor Byeon Hee-bong using AI digital twin technology. About 5,000 funeral directors also work as sales agents for ‘SoulLink,’ offering warmth and healing to bereaved families.JL Standard thrives in the startup-friendly environment of Pangyo, which is advantageous for securing excellent development talent and benefiting from various support programs by Gyeonggi Province and Seongnam City. This environment plays a crucial role in JL Standard achieving more innovative results in AI-based content creation and memorial services.JL Standard continues to work hard to use AI technology to provide meaningful services to more bereaved families and achieve significant success in the global market. Pangyo Techno Valley is a global integrated R&D hub focused on IT, BT, CT, and NT, integrating Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T). As Gyeonggi Province’s representative innovation cluster, it was established to secure national new growth drivers such as technological innovation, human resource development, job creation, and enhancing international business competitiveness. As of 2023, 1,666 companies employ 78,751 people, and it has positioned itself as the most innovative hub in South Korea, with sales amounting to 167.7 trillion KRW (125.5 billion USD).Furthermore, the Techno Valley Innovation Division of the Gyeonggi-do Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA) holds monthly events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and the Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange “In-Best Pangyo” to maximize the value of Pangyo Techno Valley. They also support the Pangyo Overseas Promotion Program to publicize information about Pangyo’s companies, products, and services to domestic and foreign investors and the media, thereby facilitating foreign investment.

