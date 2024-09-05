The 2024 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces Announced
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces Announced
● Top 100 include: Autoglass, Concentrix, H&M, Mastercard, PepsiCo, Staples, Squarespace, SurveyMonkey, Unilever, Verizon
● Winners from Asia, Australasia, Europe, North America, UK & Ireland
● 43% of winners are SME, 36% Large organisations and 17% from the Enterprise
● The world’s #1 non-survey based awards recognising PeopleFirst organisations
Today The Inspiring Workplaces Group (IWG) proudly unveils its 2024 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces list, recognising truly PeopleFirst organisations.
The Top 100 list has been compiled from the highest-scoring winners across each of IW’s operating regions worldwide, including Asia, Australasia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, North America, and the UK & Ireland.
In each region, The Inspiring Workplaces Awards 2024 asks the same case study questions consisting of six key elements.
Elements it believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace. They are:
• Purpose & Culture
• Leadership
• Wellbeing
• Experience
• Employee Voice
• Inclusion
Organisations entered a category defined by how many people are within the business.
Winners in each region were scored by an independent local expert judging panel. Which were subsequently announced at special in-person and online ceremonies earlier in the year. You can view winners by region here.
Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group commented, “Congratulations to this year’s Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces. It’s the first time we have entries making this distinguished list from Asia. One clear message we can take from this news is that despite what else might be going on in the world, there is a clear and global desire to put PeopleFirst being led by the private sector. Our mission is to change the world through the world of work, and recognizing these Inspiring Workplaces and their dedicated employees is a crucial step in that journey. Congratulations to all the winners.”
The ranking and region for the Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces:
1 Concentrix
2 Abata Therapeutics
2 SurveyMonkey
4 The Nature Conservancy
5 O'Reilly Media
6 Tata Consultancy Services
7 Businessolver
8 Calix
9 ScalePad
10 ibex
11 SafeBreach
12 IGS Energy
13 Canuck Place Children's Hospice
14 The Social Element
15 Trulioo
16 Motionspot
17 Coalfire
18 iQmetrix Software Development Corp.
19 Parkview Health
20 Coveo Solutions Inc.
21 Velosio
22 Workleap
23 OneStream Software
24 Union Pacific
25 Breaktime Media
26 BCD Travel
27 The Krazy Coupon Lady
28 Formlabs
29 Clearwave Corporation
30 TRIMEDX
31 PepsiCo Beverages North America
32 Hindustan Unilever Ltd
33 Texthelp
34 Tricon Residential
35 Swift
36 N-iX
37 isolved
38 H&M
39 PagerDuty
40 Cooper Parry
41 Foundever
42 SilverChef
43 Verizon India
44 Creative Market
45 Dedrone
46 Jackson Healthcare
47 InStride
48 CAI
49 Geographic Solutions
50 UPMC
51 Participate Learning
52 HMC Architects
53 ISAAC Instruments
54 Sentinel Technologies, Inc.
55 Future Design School
56 Squarespace
57 Celonis
58 MacPaw
59 Milk and Honey PR North America
60 Sharethrough
61 Federal Reserve Bank of New York
62 Arity
63 Capital Square
64 Vistry Group Plc
65 Autoglass® and Laddaw®
66 Symphony Solutions
67 Delta Electronics
68 North (prev. North American Bancard)
69 POD Marketing
70 Staples Canada ULC
71 Blue Shield of California
72 Primary Health Network
73 United Federal Credit Union
74 ActBlue
74 Anthesis
76 Smart DCC
77 Leek Building Society
78 Xalient
79 Everise Inc.
80 B&A
81 RS
82 Fortuity
83 OneStream Software
84 Ameris Bank
85 8848 Mentoring
86 Mastercard
87 Pureprofile Australia Pty Limited
88 Product Madness
89 Burson (prev. BCW)
90 Destify
91 Fulcrum Digital
92 Ocean State Job Lot
93 BGIS
94 BAT Kazakhstan
95 EssenceMediacom UK
96 TimeXtender
97 NextRoll
98 ORTEC USA
99 Propeller
100 Springboard Communications
Prove you put your PeopleFirst: Enter the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards now
For the first time in our history, we have opened for next year immediately. We want to make it easier than ever for organisations all around the world to prove that they put their people first, by being open all year round. 2025 will be an extra special year to be recognized too, as we will be celebrating our 10th edition of the awards.
If you would like your organization to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards page, download the entry pack and start your entry. The deadline is February 19, 2025.
Sponsorship
There are various opportunities for organizations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.com
About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world
Inspiring Workplaces headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™ believes in recognizing and helping to shape the forward-thinking organizations of the future that put their people first. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change by providing a source of inspiration and education for others who seek it.
For more information on Inspiring Workplaces, contact:
Matt Manners
+44 (0) 7799876473
matt@inspiring-workplaces.com
www.inspiring-workplaces.com
Visit our Company LinkedIn Page
Matthew Manners
The Inspiring Workplaces Group Limited
7799876473 ext.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.