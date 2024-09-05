NYC & LONDON, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces Announced● Top 100 include: Autoglass, Concentrix, H&M, Mastercard, PepsiCo, Staples, Squarespace, SurveyMonkey, Unilever, Verizon● Winners from Asia, Australasia, Europe, North America, UK & Ireland● 43% of winners are SME, 36% Large organisations and 17% from the Enterprise● The world’s #1 non-survey based awards recognising PeopleFirst organisationsToday The Inspiring Workplaces Group (IWG) proudly unveils its 2024 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces list, recognising truly PeopleFirst organisations.The Top 100 list has been compiled from the highest-scoring winners across each of IW’s operating regions worldwide, including Asia, Australasia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, North America, and the UK & Ireland.In each region, The Inspiring Workplaces Awards 2024 asks the same case study questions consisting of six key elements.Elements it believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace. They are:• Purpose & Culture• Leadership• Wellbeing• Experience• Employee Voice• InclusionOrganisations entered a category defined by how many people are within the business.Winners in each region were scored by an independent local expert judging panel. Which were subsequently announced at special in-person and online ceremonies earlier in the year. You can view winners by region here.Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group commented, “Congratulations to this year’s Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces. It’s the first time we have entries making this distinguished list from Asia. One clear message we can take from this news is that despite what else might be going on in the world, there is a clear and global desire to put PeopleFirst being led by the private sector. Our mission is to change the world through the world of work, and recognizing these Inspiring Workplaces and their dedicated employees is a crucial step in that journey. Congratulations to all the winners.”The ranking and region for the Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces:1 Concentrix2 Abata Therapeutics2 SurveyMonkey4 The Nature Conservancy5 O'Reilly Media6 Tata Consultancy Services7 Businessolver8 Calix9 ScalePad10 ibex11 SafeBreach12 IGS Energy13 Canuck Place Children's Hospice14 The Social Element15 Trulioo16 Motionspot17 Coalfire18 iQmetrix Software Development Corp.19 Parkview Health20 Coveo Solutions Inc.21 Velosio22 Workleap23 OneStream Software24 Union Pacific25 Breaktime Media26 BCD Travel27 The Krazy Coupon Lady28 Formlabs29 Clearwave Corporation30 TRIMEDX31 PepsiCo Beverages North America32 Hindustan Unilever Ltd33 Texthelp34 Tricon Residential35 Swift36 N-iX37 isolved38 H&M39 PagerDuty40 Cooper Parry41 Foundever42 SilverChef43 Verizon India44 Creative Market45 Dedrone46 Jackson Healthcare47 InStride48 CAI49 Geographic Solutions50 UPMC51 Participate Learning52 HMC Architects53 ISAAC Instruments54 Sentinel Technologies, Inc.55 Future Design School56 Squarespace57 Celonis58 MacPaw59 Milk and Honey PR North America60 Sharethrough61 Federal Reserve Bank of New York62 Arity63 Capital Square64 Vistry Group Plc65 Autoglassand Laddaw66 Symphony Solutions67 Delta Electronics68 North (prev. North American Bancard)69 POD Marketing70 Staples Canada ULC71 Blue Shield of California72 Primary Health Network73 United Federal Credit Union74 ActBlue74 Anthesis76 Smart DCC77 Leek Building Society78 Xalient79 Everise Inc.80 B&A81 RS82 Fortuity83 OneStream Software84 Ameris Bank85 8848 Mentoring86 Mastercard87 Pureprofile Australia Pty Limited88 Product Madness89 Burson (prev. BCW)90 Destify91 Fulcrum Digital92 Ocean State Job Lot93 BGIS94 BAT Kazakhstan95 EssenceMediacom UK96 TimeXtender97 NextRoll98 ORTEC USA99 Propeller100 Springboard CommunicationsProve you put your PeopleFirst: Enter the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards nowFor the first time in our history, we have opened for next year immediately. We want to make it easier than ever for organisations all around the world to prove that they put their people first, by being open all year round. 2025 will be an extra special year to be recognized too, as we will be celebrating our 10th edition of the awards.If you would like your organization to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards page , download the entry pack and start your entry. The deadline is February 19, 2025.SponsorshipThere are various opportunities for organizations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.comAbout Inspiring Workplaces – change the worldInspiring Workplaces headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™ believes in recognizing and helping to shape the forward-thinking organizations of the future that put their people first. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change by providing a source of inspiration and education for others who seek it.For more information on Inspiring Workplaces, contact:Matt Manners+44 (0) 7799876473matt@inspiring-workplaces.comVisit our Company LinkedIn Page

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.