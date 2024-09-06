Glass Flexible Display Global Market 2024 To Reach $30.97 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.7%

Glass Flexible Display Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The glass flexible display market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.55 billion in 2023 to $21.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing usage of televisions, laptops, PCs, and tablets, the increase in focus of automotive manufacturers on integrating innovative, the increasing demand for innovative consumer electronics, rising demand for affordable flexible materials, increasing application of flexible display.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Glass Flexible Display Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The glass flexible display market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $30.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growth of the automotive industry, increase in demand for greater picture quality, increasing awareness and regulatory pressure around environmental sustainability, increasing popularity of wearable devices, increase in the focus of automotive manufacturers on integrating innovation.

Growth Driver Of The Glass Flexible Display Market

The increasing demand for consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of the glass flexible display market going forward. Consumer electronics refers to electronic devices specifically crafted for purchase and utilization by end-users or consumers for personal and non-commercial or professional uses in their daily lives. The consumer electronics market is driven by rising disposable income levels, shifts in consumer lifestyles, rapid urbanization, and the proliferation of e-commerce platforms. Glass flexible displays are utilized to develop cutting-edge products such as foldable smartphones, rollable tablets, and curved televisions.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Glass Flexible Display Market Trends?

Key players in the glass flexible display market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips), LG Display Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., Corning Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Innolux Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., Materion Corporation, Japan Display Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., Kateeva Inc., Royole Corporation, Novaled GmbH, NanoLumens Inc., FlexEnable Limited, Plastic Logic Limited, Visionox Company Ltd., Microtips Technology LLC.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Glass Flexible Display Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the glass flexible display market are developing inkjet printing technology to enhance display quality, improve production efficiency, and enable more vibrant, high-resolution screens that are flexible and durable. Inkjet printing technology involves using inkjet printing methods to deposit various materials onto substrates with high precision and efficiency.

How Is The Global Glass Flexible Display Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Organic Material, Substrate, Conductive Layer, Backlight Panel, Other Components

2) By Display Type: Bendable, Rollable, Foldable

3) By Manufacturing Technology: Flexible Flat Panel Display, Flexible Plasma Display, Photographic Technology

4) By Application: Smartphone And Tablet, Smartwatches And Wearables, Television And Digital Signage Systems, Personal Computer (PC) Monitors And Laptops, E-Reader, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs), Vehicles And Public Transports, Smart Home Appliances

5) By End User: Automotive, Aerospace, Retail, Transportation, Government, Utilities, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Glass Flexible Display Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the glass flexible display market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the glass flexible display market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Glass Flexible Display Market Definition

A glass flexible display refers to a display screen that merges the sturdy and clear properties of glass with the bendable nature of plastic. Glass flexible displays are frequently utilized in contemporary smartphones, tablets, and various electronic gadgets to support creative and flexible designs.

Glass Flexible Display Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global glass flexible display market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Glass Flexible Display Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on glass flexible display market size, glass flexible display market drivers and trends, glass flexible display market major players, glass flexible display competitors' revenues, glass flexible display market positioning, and glass flexible display market growth across geographies. The glass flexible display market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

