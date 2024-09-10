﻿﻿Ship & Shore Environmental Completes Multiple Renewable Energy Projects with ﻿Major Biogas Companies

Ship & Shore 15,000 SCFM RTO for a Biogas Customer

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global biofuel market size is estimated to reach US$284.95 billion by 2030, the focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility has never been more critical. Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc., a global leader in air pollution abatement and energy efficiency solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of five groundbreaking renewable energy projects across Texas, Tennessee, and Oklahoma with a major Biogas company. These projects highlight our expertise in transforming waste into energy while tackling unique engineering challenges.

Texas Triumphs: Galveston and Alvin

In Galveston, Texas, the focus was on an anaerobic digester system with a 15,000 SCFM Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer (RTO), aimed at removing CO2, H2O, and H2S from biogas. The project encountered the challenge of silica compounds in the process, which required specialized media to handle the abrasive nature of silica. Ship & Shore Environmental overcame this by providing silica-resistant media and ensuring the system’s 97% thermal effectiveness with higher volumes of RTO media.

Meanwhile, in Alvin, Texas, a direct-fired thermal oxidizer with a capacity of 10,000 SCFM was developed to upgrade biogas to renewable energy. This project required managing higher methane concentrations, which was achieved through the careful design of the burner and process lines. Enhanced safety measures including flame arrestors and a specialized PLC program for monitoring methane concentration ensured safe and reliable operations.

Tennessee’s Renewable Revolution: Lynchburg

The Lynchburg, Tennessee project centered on an anaerobic digester system that extracts renewable energy gas by removing CO2, H2O, and H2S from the biogas. The system, designed to handle significant fluctuations in methane content ranging from 0% to 11%, featured a 15,000 SCFM RTO with 95% thermal efficiency. This setup effectively managed varying gas compositions and flow rates, optimizing energy use significantly below that of alternative technologies.

Oklahoma’s Optimization: Lawton and Enid

In Lawton, Oklahoma, the challenge was to fit a biogas upgrading plant within a compact space without losing performance efficiency. The solution was a Vertical Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizer with a capacity of 5,000 SCFM, which was perfectly designed to fit within the space constraints. This ensured effective gas processing without compromising the operational efficiency.

Similar to Lawton, the Enid, Oklahoma project focused on upgrading biogas to renewable energy with a specific requirement for higher destruction efficiency to meet stringent environmental standards. A 2,200 SCFM Vertical Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizer was deployed, achieving 99% destruction efficiency and ensuring optimal performance despite the stringent demands.

Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental, shared, "These projects not only demonstrate our capability to tackle significant technical challenges but also our unwavering commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions that are critical for our planet's future."

Anu Vij, COO of Ship & Shore Environmental, added, "Each project presented unique challenges that required innovative approaches and technologies. Our success across these diverse environments is a testament to our team's expertise and dedication to environmental excellence."

These initiatives underscore Ship & Shore Environmental's commitment to advancing renewable energy technologies and their dedication to sustainable, efficient solutions that meet and exceed both client needs and regulatory standards.

