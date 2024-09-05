Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" Announces "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park: Way to SAMURAI"

"Crayon Shinchan" athletic course Experience the Japanese Sengoku era

Samurai-level difficulty athletic course to run from Sept 21st to Dec 31st

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park within an hour from Osaka and 30 minutes from Kobe, has announced that the "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park: Way to SAMURAI" event will be running for a limited time at its popular attraction "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park", from Saturday, September 21st, to Tuesday, December 31st. The 8-meter-high athletic course with three difficulty levels in the "Appare! Battle of the Warring States!" area will feature costume armor and helmet in a Sengoku-era themed wooden fortress, based on the movie "Crayon Shinchan: Fierceness That Invites Storm! The Battle of the Warring States".

During the event, participants who clear all three difficulty levels - the beginner-level "Mononoke Ninja Course", intermediate "Foot Soldier Course", and advanced "Samurai-Daisho Course" - may receive an English-language "Appare! Battle of the Warring States! Complete Mastery Certificate". The "Crayon Shinchan" athletic course is sure to thrill and provide plenty of photo opportunities.

■Event Overview

Duration: Tuesday, September 24th - Tuesday, December 31st

Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. (last entry 5:00 p.m.)

Location: "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park" area in Nijigen no Mori (within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park), 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Content: For a limited time, costume armor and helmet will be available within the "Appare! Battle of the Warring States!" athletic course at the Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park" attraction. Additionally, participants who clear all three difficulty levels may receive an English "Appare! Battle of the Warring States! Complete Mastery Certificate".

Note: A limited number of costumes will be made available. Due to safety concerns, prop toys for photos will not be allowed in the premises.

Price: Light Ticket - Adults 3,500 yen and above, Children 1,800 yen and above

Gold Ticket - Adults 5,600 yen and above, Children 3,700 yen and above

Premium Ticket - Adults 7,200 yen and above, Children 4,700 yen and above

* Adults refer to those above 12 years old, children to ages 5 to 11 as well as above 120 cm height and 25 kg weight.

* Please refer to the official website for ticket details.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/crayonshinchan_adventurepark/

ⓒ臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK ⓒ臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK 1993-2024

