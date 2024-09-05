Anker Innovations Takes Stage at IFA 2024 to Unveil New Products

Anker Innovations Logo Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station Anker SOLIX C300 DC Soundcore Space One Pro in Black & White Soundcore's Select 4 Go Speaker in 7 Colors

Anker Brands Showcase New Products From Anker Charging, Anker Solix, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore at IFA 2024 in Berlin, Germany

BELLEVUE,, WA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in consumer technology products, today announced and showcased a new lineup of products from its broad brand portfolio, including Anker, Anker SOLIX, Soundcore, Nebula, and Eufy, to kick off the IFA 2024 trade show in Berlin, Germany. Additionally, Anker provided updates on its global ESG initiatives and highlighted its tremendous growth in the European market.ANKER MAGGO TAKES WIRELESS CHARGING TO THE NEXT LEVELAnker introduces several new products to its popular MagGo series. The MagGo line leverages the latest Qi2 charging standards and Magnetic Power Profile technology, providing a faster and more stable wireless charging experience with up to 15 watts of power. The new lineup includes:MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station (Foldable Pad)A unique foldable and portable charging station that can simultaneously charge an Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods.MagGo Wireless Charger (Stand)A sleek desktop charging stand with a 360-degree rotating design.MagGo Power Bank (10K Slim)An ultra-slim and lightweight power bank for on-the-go charging.MagGo Power Bank (10K, Apple Watch)A high-capacity power bank specifically designed to charge an iPhone via USB-C and an Apple Watch wirelessly at the same time.MagGo Magnetic Case with Stand (360° Ring Stand, For iPhone)A magnetic case with a built-in 360° ring stand for iPhones.More details about the new Anker MagGo lineup can be found at www.anker.com ANKER SOLIX EXPANDS ITS CAMPING LINE OF PORTABLE POWER STATIONSAnker SOLIX introduces the new C300 Series, a compact and portable lineup of power stations designed for both outdoor adventures and home backup. The series includes two models—the C300 DC and the C300—each featuring a space-saving vertical design with a built-in carrying handle, making them ideal for hiking, cycling, and camping, with an optional shoulder strap available for maximum portability.The C300 Series also includes integrated lighting solutions, with the C300 DC featuring a unique pop-up light and the C300 equipped with a front-facing light. Both models leverage LiFePO4 battery technology, providing a steady 288 watt-hours of capacity while delivering 300W of power.The C300 DC is designed primarily for outdoor use, offering multiple charging outputs, including two 140W bi-directional USB-C ports that can fully recharge the unit in just 90 minutes. The C300 is a hybrid solution that meets both camping and emergency power needs, with multiple USB-C outlets and three AC output ports for small appliances and personal devices. Both models include an XT60 connection and support up to 100 watts of solar energy input.Both models are available in the US right now on anker.com and Amazon.com, with EU and UK availability starting September 26.ANKER SOLIX X1 ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM COMING TO THE UK AND EUFollowing its successful launch in the United States earlier this year, Anker SOLIX announces plans to bring the X1 energy storage system to the EU and UK. Amid rising energy costs, the Anker SOLIX X1 combines a sleek, iconic design with robust performance to support the growing consumer movement toward energy independence.With its ability to store up to 180 kWh of energy and deliver up to 72 kW of power, the X1 ensures that homeowners can maintain power even during blackouts. Its innovative energy optimization and fast charging capabilities set it apart, making it an essential addition for those looking to secure their energy future.More details about the Anker SOLIX X1 can be found at anker.com/solix.EUFY EXPANDS SMART LIGHTING OPTIONS FOR INDOORS AND OUTDOORSEufy is expanding its smart home lineup with five new intelligent lighting products that not only provide a host of fun and beautiful ways to brighten your home but can also be synced together to create cohesive lighting themes—perfect for holidays or special occasions. Additionally, existing Eufy Security customers can integrate the new lighting options into their home security system. Using Eufy Security cameras and those devices' integrated AI, the lights can be programmed to activate and change colors when the camera detects human movement. The new lineup includes:Permanent Outdoor Lights E22Eufy's flagship product with a triple-LED design offering 16 million colors and over 50,000 hours of use, featuring water, dust, and UV protection. Available in 50-foot, 100-foot, and 150-foot lengths (100-foot + 50-foot extension kit).Outdoor String Lights E10Featuring WonderShine technology that seamlessly blends RGB, cool white, and warm white, with 80 pre-set themes for customizable lighting. Available in a 96-foot light string.Outdoor Spotlights E10Providing vibrant RGB colors or a soft white LED glow with up to 500 lumens of brightness. Made from automotive-grade aluminum for durability, these spotlights resist corrosion and rust. Available in a 2-pack.Outdoor Pathway Lights E10Stylish and sleek, these pathway lights enhance landscaping, borders, and walking paths. Available in a 4-pack.Indoor Floor Lamp E10Offering up to 1,700 lumens of brightness with ultra-smooth color transitions, this lamp is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control.More details about Eufy's new smart lighting series, including pricing, can be found at https://www.eufy.com/smart-lighting NEBULA EXPANDS PORTABLE AND HOME CINEMA PROJECTOR LINEUPNebula is introducing two new projectors, both equipped with the Google TV™ platform and built-in Netflix integration, for a seamless entertainment experience.Capsule AirThe Capsule Air is Nebula’s next-generation portable projector, offering flexible viewing in nearly any living space. This device is enhanced by a range of optional accessories including a Gimbal stand, Power Bank tripod which doubles the playtime of the projector, and a Snap-On base that can not only tilt the projector, but can be mounted to a wall or cabinet to add creative projection options.Cosmos 4K SEThe Cosmos 4K SE, designed for home cinema enthusiasts, features 4K UHD resolution, 1,800 ANSI Lumens that benefit from HybridBeam technology that combines LED and laser, as well as Dolby Vision. The NebulaMaster™ image engine provides natural images with true-to-life color and details, delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.Both the Capsule Air and Cosmos 4K SE are available today in the US on seenebula.com and amazon.com. Pricing and availability of the Capsule Air for Germany, the EU, and the UK will be announced shortly. The Cosmos 4K SE will be available in the EU and the UK starting September 19.SOUNDCORE SHOWCASES PREMIUM HEADPHONES, OPEN-EAR EARBUDS, AND PORTABLE SPEAKERSSpace One Pro: Noise-Cancelling HeadphonesSoundcore has launched its most premium noise-canceling headphones to date, the Space One Pro, featuring a four-stage noise-canceling system and a foldable design with the new FlexiCurve™ structure that reduces their size by 50 percent for easy portability. The Space One Pro is available today in the US and UK and will be available September 19 in the EU.AeroFit 2: Open-Ear EarbudsThe next-generation AeroFit 2 open-ear earbuds feature a unique rotatable ear hook and double-curved design with a liquid silicone covering, ensuring an enhanced, adjustable fit and superior sound quality. The AeroFit 2 will be available for purchase in the US, UK, and EU, with pricing and launch details to be shared at a later date.Select 4 Go: Portable Bluetooth SpeakerSoundcore has also introduced two new Bluetooth speakers. The ultra-portable Select 4 Go features a 20-hour battery life, IP67 water resistance, and custom EQ, making it ideal for on-the-go listening. It will be available in six color combinations in the UK starting September 9 and in the US later in September.Rave 3: AI Karaoke Party SpeakerThe Rave 3 is the ultimate party speaker, featuring dual wireless microphones and AI vocal removal technology that can turn any song into a karaoke tune. It delivers 160 watts of sound with BassUp™ 1.0 technology and a beat-synced HexaGlow light show, making it perfect for any social gathering. Market availability and pricing for the Rave 3 will be announced at a later date.ADDITIONAL PRODUCT DETAILSAdditional details about all the products showcased at IFA, including specifications and images, can be found here. # # #About Anker Innovations:Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and power storage technology, and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, home automation and home security. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, Anker SOLIX, AnkerMake, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.For more information, please contact:German: robert.berg@anker.comUK: mariam.shahid@anker.ioUS: pr@anker.com

