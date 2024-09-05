SequoiaAT Launches GenXflo: A No-Code Tool to Simplify Nextflow Pipelines for Bioinformatics

SequoiaAT launches GenXflo, a free no-code tool for Nextflow pipelines, simplifying bioinformatics workflows and boosting research efficiency

By offering GenXflo free to the bioinformatics community, we aim to help researchers concentrate on their critical work” — Aju Kuriakose, CEO Sequoia Applied Technologies

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SequoiaAT has officially launched GenXflo, a no-code pipeline generation tool designed to streamline the creation and management of Nextflow workflows for bioinformaticians. Developed by a team of bioinformaticians and engineers, GenXflo addresses the time-consuming challenge of manually building and editing genomics pipelines.Nextflow has become a vital tool for managing bioinformatics workflows, but its complexity often demands technical expertise. GenXflo simplifies this process by offering a visual, no-code solution that allows researchers to focus on science rather than technical configurations. Currently supporting over 15 components, including tools like Fastp, Bowtie2, and Samtools, SequoiaAT plans to double its capabilities in the next six months.“By offering GenXflo free to the bioinformatics community, we aim to help researchers concentrate on their critical work,” said Aju Kuriakose, CEO of SequoiaAT.A standout feature of GenXflo is its commitment to data privacy. Users can run their pipelines locally or in secure environments without sharing sensitive data, and Dockerized pipeline configurations ensure flexibility and portability.For more information or to register for free, visit www.genxflo.com About SequoiaATSequoiaAT is a global software development company with a focus on Life Sciences, Healthcare, Cleantech, and IoT solutions. With teams located in the USA, India, and Portugal, the company brings cutting-edge technology to sectors that are driving the future of innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.