Cryoablation Devices Global Market 2024 To Reach $0.83 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.5%

Cryoablation Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cryoablation devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.50 billion in 2023 to $0.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased funding and grants from government agencies, expansion of cryoablation training and education, the rise of outpatient and ambulatory surgery centers, rise in hybrid treatment approaches, and growth in outpatient procedures.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cryoablation Devices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cryoablation devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer, rising cases of cardiovascular diseases, increasing number of clinical trials, rising geriatric population, and increasing consumption of tobacco and alcohol.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Cryoablation Devices Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Cryoablation Devices Market

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the cryoablation devices market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) refer to a class of disorders involving the heart and blood vessels, including conditions like coronary artery disease, hypertension, heart failure, arrhythmias, and stroke. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is due to aging populations, rising rates of obesity, and increased exposure to risk factors such as smoking and pollution. Cryoablation devices are a valuable tool in cardiology for treating arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation by creating controlled lesions in the heart tissue that disrupt abnormal electrical pathways, restoring more normal heart rhythm and improving the quality of life for patients.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Cryoablation Devices Market Share?

Key players in the cryoablation devices market include Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Varian Medical Systems Inc., CooperSurgical Inc.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Cryoablation Devices Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the cryoablation devices market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as cryo balloon catheters, to improve the efficacy and safety of cryoablation procedures. Cryoballoon catheters are specialized medical devices used in cryoablation procedures, particularly in treating cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation (AF).

How Is The Global Cryoablation Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Probe, Tissue Contact Probe Ablators, Epidermal And Subcutaneous Cryoablation Systems, Systems, Generator, Accessories And consumables

2) By Application: Cardiology, Oncology, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cryoablation Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the cryoablation devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cryoablation devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cryoablation Devices Market Definition

Cryoablation devices are medical instruments used to perform cryoablation, a minimally invasive procedure that employs extreme cold to destroy abnormal tissues, such as tumors or malfunctioning heart tissue. These devices play a crucial role in modern medicine by providing a minimally invasive option for treating certain medical conditions through controlled freezing of targeted tissues.

Cryoablation Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cryoablation devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cryoablation Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cryoablation devices market size, cryoablation devices market drivers and trends, cryoablation devices market major players, cryoablation devices competitors' revenues, cryoablation devices market positioning, and cryoablation devices market growth across geographies. The cryoablation devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

