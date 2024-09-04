MPD Arrests Suspect in Multiple Burglaries

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in two burglaries and three unlawful entry offenses in the District.

Burglary One/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On April 27, 2024, in the early morning, the victim reported the suspect had entered their residence in the 3900 block of 1st Street, Southwest, and took property from inside, to include the victim’s car keys. The suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 24062855

Burglary One: On May 18, 2024, at approximately 4:48 a.m., the victim reported the suspect entered their residence in the 900 block of Blackney Lane, Southeast. The suspect fled the scene with property from the residence. CCN: 24074449

Unlawful Entry: On May 18, May 20, and May 22, 2024, the victim reported the suspect entered or attempted to enter a residence in the 3900 block of 1st Street, Southwest. The suspect fled in each offense, and did not take property. CCN: 24074400, 24075430, 24076677

As a result of the detective’s investigation, on Saturday, August 31, 2024, 33-year-old Zamar Jovan Sharpe of Southeast, DC, was charged with Theft One (Stolen Auto), two counts of Burglary One, and three counts of Unlawful Entry.

These cases remain under investigation.