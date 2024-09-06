German National Tourist Board: Continuously Improves Its Sustainability Performance

The GNTB acts as a role model in the international tourism market and offers seminars and conferences with a focus on sustainability.

To credibly position Germany as a sustainable destination in the international market, we need to be as green as we can in our own day-to-day operations.”
— Petra Hedorfer, Chief Executive Officer of GNTB
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently recertified the German National Tourist Board. The GNTB currently holds Platinum status marking 10 consecutive years of certification and was awarded a compliance score of 92%.

On behalf of the German federal government, the GNTB has been working internationally to promote Germany as a travel destination for more than 70 years. The GNTB plays an important role in the promotion of Germany as a travel destination on the international market. Its activities include the development of new marketing strategies and concepts based on specific themes, events and attractions and also brings together and optimises the diverse marketing activities of partners in the German travel industry.

Petra Hedorfer, Chief Executive Officer of the GNTB said “To credibly position Germany as a sustainable destination in the international market, we need to be as green as we can in our own day-to-day operations. That is why we have made the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDG) the guiding principles for the work of our entire organisation. In 2023, we also began to implement the EMAS Eco-Management and Audit Scheme. This premium environmental management tool, created by the European Commission, helps us to assess, report on and continuously improve our environmental performance. The information flows directly into the knowledge shared with the international travel industry and our partners in Germany’s inbound tourism industry, as well as into our international marketing activities.”

The GNTB acts as a role model in the international tourism market and offers seminars and conferences with a focus on sustainability. At the company itself based in Germany, employees receive ongoing training and sustainability is immersed in every process and company decision. One example, the yearly Germany TravelMart (GTM) event aims to be extraordinarily sustainable and sets up key guidelines for the participants and for the host. For the GNTB and its partners, sustainability is a key element in organizing the GTM where the travel market follows sustainable guidelines such as vegan catering, paperless events and upcycled give aways.

To reduce their environmental footprint, GNTB employees are encouraged to use public transportation and receive a job ticket and discount card for using the train (Bahn Card) while staff prefer the German Railway for most business trips. Every year the GNTB offsets CO2 emissions from all activities of the company (including study tours with foreign travel agents or journalists) with Atmosfair. Furthermore, all influencers that cooperate with the GNTB must compensate their travel to/ from and in Germany and share their compensation story with their followers.

