Gov. Justice announces over $750,000 in grant awards for juvenile rehabilitation services and corrections research

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today the awarding of grants totaling $756,419.00 going toward ten separate projects. Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (JJDP) Title II Grant Funds These funds are awarded to public and private non-profit agencies throughout the state for the purpose of preventing juvenile delinquency, reducing racial and ethnic disparities, rehabilitating juvenile offenders, and improving the West Virginia juvenile justice system. These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention and are administered by the Justice and Community Services (JCS) Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services (DAS). Funding breakdown is as follows: Innovative Community Solutions — $40,000.00

These funds will be utilized to provide training for teachers, parents, students, and intersectoral social service providers to reduce racial and ethnic disparities amongst minority and socio-economically disadvantaged students in the Eastern Panhandle. Jefferson Day Report Center, Inc. — $58,390.00

These funds will be utilized to provide mental health and substance use treatment services to juveniles referred to the Jefferson Day Report Center, Jefferson Teen Court, and/or Jefferson County Juvenile Drug Court. Libera, Inc. — $72,778.00

These funds will be utilized to expand Libera groups and mentoring to justice-impacted girls in different regions and counties in the state of West Virginia. Marshall University Research Corporation — $57,200.00

These funds will be utilized to support the Community Outreach Project, which provides community outreach, evidence-based delinquency prevention programming, and positive youth development to primarily minority at-risk youth in Cabell County. Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center — $30,000.00

These funds will be utilized to empower teenagers to make healthy life decisions using a positive youth development model to disrupt the pathway to the criminal justice system and prison. Mountain CAP of West Virginia — $73,000.00

These funds will be utilized to support the Asset Building and Collaboration (ABC) Program, which assists children and families in removing barriers to family stability and academic success. Nicholas County Commission — $40,000.00

These funds will be utilized to provide education, training, prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation services for local youth. Randolph County Commission — $30,000.00

These funds will be utilized to employ one or more Prevention Resource Officers to be placed in Tygarts Valley Middle/High School, Elkins Middle School. and Elkins High School. West Virginia Child Abuse Network — $90,000.00

These funds will be utilized to train professionals across the state who work in child abuse investigative and treatment teams in best practices and evolving research to keep these professionals up to date in the most effective approaches for investigation.

