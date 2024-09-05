Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs To Host Listening Tour in Parkersburg

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) announced today the next stop in a statewide listening tour on Monday, September 16, in Parkersburg. This listening tour aims to actively engage with community members across West Virginia, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration to address their needs and priorities. The Parkersburg Listening Tour features two key sessions: Senior Visit — Wood County Senior Citizens Association, Inc.

524 Green St., Parkersburg, WV 26101

10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. General Public Meeting — Parkersburg Art Center

725 Market St., Parkersburg, WV 26101

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. "We invite members of the Parkersburg community and nearby areas to join this listening session and share their experiences and views," Jill Upson, Executive Director of HHOMA, said. "This is a perfect chance to promote meaningful dialogue and collaboration as we strive to create a more equitable and resilient future for everyone." These sessions provide citizens and community leaders with a platform to voice their concerns and raise awareness of issues affecting residents. Attendees are encouraged to actively participate in discussions and share their insights. For more information about the Listening Tour, please visit www.minorityaffairs.wv.gov.

