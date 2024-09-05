Gov. Justice announces plan to call special session; details to be released Monday

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today his plan to convene the West Virginia Legislature for a second special session this year, with the official date to be revealed on Monday. The Governor has been demanding a special session to deliver another personal income tax cut, implement a childcare tax credit, and address other important issues. “We’ve had plenty of time to plan for this special session,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s time we stop kicking the can down the road. I’ve promised Toby and Edith—the people of West Virginia—that we’re going to try and get another personal income tax cut across the finish line. On Monday, I’ll officially announce a date so we all know where the goal line stands. I’ve told everybody that I’m going to try and get another 5% income tax cut, and I’m sticking to my word. There’s no reason to sit on surplus dollars when we can put them to good use and deliver real relief to West Virginians. We have a huge surplus to deal with from last year, and now is the time to use it for something good. We also need to move forward with implementing a meaningful childcare tax credit. We’re not going to sit on the sidelines to wait for something to happen. It’s time that we MAKE something happen.”

