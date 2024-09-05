Gov. Justice cuts ribbon on Chief Logan State Park Connector Trail, linking lodge to Hatfield-McCoy Trails system

The trail was constructed using reclaimed surface mine benches within the park, offering riders a firsthand view of how nature reclaims mining areas over time. Additionally, the ridge-top portion of the trail offers breathtaking views of Chief Logan State Park, allowing visitors to see the park in a way few have before, especially as the fall colors begin to emerge. “The partnership between WVDNR, Hatfield-McCoy Trails and WVDOH has resulted in a trail that is both functional and beautiful,” Jeff Lusk, Executive Director of Hatfield-McCoy Trails, said. “This new connection will allow more people to discover the wonders of Chief Logan State Park while enjoying the adventure of the Bearwallow Trail system.” The Chief Logan State Park Connector Trail is now open to the public, providing lodge guests with direct access to the Bearwallow Trail system without the need to trailer their vehicles to a trailhead. This convenience, coupled with the trail’s stunning views, is expected to make it a popular destination for visitors in the coming months. Book your leaf peeping stay at WV State Parks now by visiting wvstateparks.com.

