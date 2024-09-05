First Major Alliance Officially Established Between Dharma Dual Living Real Estate Project & Arena Primavera in Sabaneta
Arena Primavera & Dharma Dual Living have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that marks the beginning of a key alliance with mutual benefits for both projectsSABANETA, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dharma Dual Living real estate project, a groundbreaking development by Grupo Colviva, has officially announced its first strategic partnership with Arena Primavera, a cutting-edge infrastructure project designed to be the epicenter of entertainment and culture in the southern region of the Aburrá Valley. Just 10 minutes from Medellin.
This partnership marks a significant milestone in the development of the Dharma project, which offers short, medium, and long-term rental opportunities in Medellín and its surroundings.
Dharma Dual Living stands as a testament to Grupo Colviva’s 16-year legacy of creating iconic real estate projects that leave a lasting impact on the city’s landscape. Each project by Grupo Colviva is distinguished by its unique amenities, which are thoughtfully designed to offer an exclusive experience.
The partnership between Dharma Dual Living and Arena Primavera promises a cultural experience like no other, blending luxury and comfort in a dynamic setting. Imagine being right next door to the biggest concerts and events in the city, with over 70 events planned annually at the Arena. Dharma isn’t just the perfect place to stay—it transforms each visit into a unique experience, meticulously crafted to complement the event happening at the Arena.
From themed decor to personalized services, Dharma aligns itself with the atmosphere of each show, creating an environment that pulses with the energy of the Arena. And with the exclusive support of Housy Host, our trusted travel partner, we ensure flawless logistics, transportation, and additional services that will make every stay unforgettable.
This collaboration between Dharma and Arena Primavera offers an experience akin to Disney’s themed hotels, where each event brings a fresh, exciting adventure. At Dharma, every stay is a one-of-a-kind experience, tailored to match the event you’re attending at the Arena. Our vision is to turn every moment into an unforgettable memory, where luxury and entertainment seamlessly come together.
Located less than five minutes from Arena Primavera, Dharma Dual Living is strategically positioned to benefit both investors and future visitors. The proximity to the venue ensures a steady flow of visitors and tourists, enhancing occupancy rates and promising strong returns for Dharma investors.
Dharma Dual Living will complete its first tower in 2028, while construction of Arena Primaverais set to begin in 2024 and finish by 2026. This staggered timeline is expected to significantly increase the property value in the area before the apartments are ready for occupancy.
Arena Primavera, with a capacity for 16,000 people is projected to host 75 events in its first year, averaging approximately six events per month. This is anticipated to drive up both accommodation prices and occupancy rates in the surrounding area, yielding substantial benefits for the Dharma project.
Dharma Dual Living will feature three towers with a total of 320 luxury apartments, ranging from 50 to 70 square meters. These units are designed to cater to the influx of tourism generated by Arena Primavera.
The business model allows for both residential living and rental opportunities through platforms like Airbnb, managed by a single, expert operator to ensure top-tier revenue management and comprehensive apartment care. This approach guarantees maximum security and a high- quality experience for both residents and visitors, while providing steady and secure income streams for investors.
The project is expected to deliver a 1% monthly return from the first year of operation, alongside significant property appreciation. Dharma Dual Living is envisioned as the epicenter of a modern and healthy lifestyle, offering unique spaces and amenities for wellness, including meditation zones, workout areas, coworking spaces, conference rooms, and green spaces designed for relaxation.
Two rooftop areas on the 31st floor of the first and second towers will bring international cuisine to Sabaneta, offering some of the best views of the Aburrá Valley in spaces filled withcutting-edge design. Grupo Colviva takes pride in presenting this project to the city as the first Cultural Residential sphere in Latin America.
About Grupo Colviva:
Grupo Colviva is a Colombian real estate development company with over 16 years of experience, known for creating iconic and innovative projects across Medellín. The company’s portfolio is marked by a commitment to design, exclusivity, and enhancing the urban landscape. We have worked with a clear objective: to provide value and happiness to our end user. Today, we create real estate projects with a human sense, we manage real estate assets with excellent marketing tools. Committed to sustainable development, the opportunities we select are part of Grupo Colviva's formula for constant value generation.
About Arena Primavera:
Arena Primavera is a cutting-edge infrastructure project designed to be the epicenter of entertainment and culture in the southern region of the Aburrá Valley. This private initiative is led by CLK Venues, a company founded by the creators of Tuboleta, CDE Movistar Arena, Breakfast Live, Venues Snacks, and Thunder Productions. Located in Sabaneta, it aims to become a world-class venue for events of all types, from concerts and shows to conventions and fairs. With a capacity of 16,000 people, Arena Primavera is set to become a national and international landmark, contributing to the economic, social, and cultural development of the region.
For more information, please contact: Grupo Colviva . Teléfono: +57 3147222016 / Link del Proyecto: https://www.dharmadual.com/dharma
