7 dissents as 9th Circuit revives case saying Cisco helped Chinese harm Falun Gong

(Subscription required) Over the dissent of seven judges, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday affirmed a panel decision reviving a complaint against Cisco Systems Inc. and its executives, accusing the company of designing a security system that allowed the Chinese government to eavesdrop on the communcations of the Falun Gong religious group.

