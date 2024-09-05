Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,914 in the last 365 days.

7 dissents as 9th Circuit revives case saying Cisco helped Chinese harm Falun Gong

(Subscription required) Over the dissent of seven judges, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday affirmed a panel decision reviving a complaint against Cisco Systems Inc. and its executives, accusing the company of designing a security system that allowed the Chinese government to eavesdrop on the communcations of the Falun Gong religious group.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

7 dissents as 9th Circuit revives case saying Cisco helped Chinese harm Falun Gong

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more