RonKat Spearman Debuts His New Single, 'Better Now' In The Independent Film 'Cocaine Roach'

RonKat Guitar Photo

The movie explores the deep roots of addiction, urban survival and the resilience of the human spirit and RonKat also appears as himself on screen!

The track consists of a diverse range of styles, innovative effects, and distinctive sounds which might just drive the listeners into the unknown streets of Frisco.” — Skope Magazine.com

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RonKat Spearman , world renowned musician, Grammy nominated and BMI Award winning songwriter, has been performing and promoting his single, "No Driver" . RonKat is a beloved, staple of the San Francisco Bay music scene. He was voted Best of The Bay twice, in 2017 and 2019. This summer he performed at the infamous San Francisco Boom Boom Room with special guest and P Funk All Star drummer, Gabe Gonzalez. The Stone House in CA., with Garrett "Starchild Jr.", P Funk, guitarist and vocalist. Traveling to the midwest he also performed at the Dark Room in St. Louis, MO.His next appearance is on the red carpet at the world premiere of the independent film, "Cocaine Roach" . Directed by Robert Parham, the movie is generating significant buzz for its' bold storytelling and sly, social commentary. The movie explores the deep roots of addiction, urban survival and the resilience of the human spirit. RonKat also appears as himself on screen!RonKat's presence at the premiere highlights the cultural significance of the daring movie which is destined to become a cult classic. As a huge and integral part of the Bay's rich, artist community his role in the film authenticates the city's vibrancy and eclecticness. RonKat is known for his electrifying performances and contribution to music as singer, collaborator, writer and producer. He's worked with some of the biggest names in the music business; including Prince, Rick James, Bootsy Collins, Jade, Toni Braxton, Aaron Hall, El Debarge, Lenny Kravitz and many more. He's also been a decades-long touring member/collaborator of George Clinton's legendary Parliament-Funkadelic and they still perform together when they are in the same city!The world premiere of "Cocaine Roach" will begin with a red-carpet reception followed by a screening at The New Parkway Theater, tickets are still available. The premiere is September 7th., 2024. RonKat performs his new single, "Better Now" in the film and he's performing it live at the Boom Boom Room that night! "I am thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking premiere," said Spearman. "I'm excited to see how the film resonates with audiences and to celebrate this moment with the talented cast and crew." The event will be a gathering of industry professionals, celebrities, and film enthusiasts coming together to celebrate the art of independent cinema.Written, composed, performed, and produced by Spearman himself,SkopeMag.com gave this review, of "No Driver". "The track consists of a diverse range of styles, innovative effects, and distinctive sounds which might just drive the listeners into the unknown streets of Frisco. Spearman successfully and brilliantly fuses rock and 1980’s African American dance music. The drums quickly hit the gas on this track as they are continuous, incessant, and insanely hypnotizing. The guitar is extremely seductive, distorted, groovy, and most importantly: danceable. Similar to Bernard Sumner and Michael Ronson, Ronkat’s guitar playing is not only glamorous but also sophisticated. Towards the end of the track, the funky side of the guitar begins appearing and delivers a funkadelic and boogielicious sensation."His upcoming EP Kattitude is scheduled for release this month September 20th., 2024.For more information and publicity inquiries on RonKat and "No Driver" contact Zenobia Simmons and visit RonkatSpearman.com.For booking and management inquiries contact Pinnaclemanagement212@gmail.com.

No Driver

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.