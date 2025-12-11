Pete Rock Performs ‘Petestrumentals’ Saturday, Dec. 13th. At Lincoln Center

Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts presents the Beats, Rhymes & Sights series featuring a visit with one of music's true sonic architects, Pete Rock.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pete Rock's name is synonymous with numerous classic beats, albums, and verses. A legendary producer, DJ and MC, Pete Rock has always been unique and created his own path. From the beginning of his career as a radio DJ, to winning a GRAMMY, creating multi-platinum, chart-topping songs and remixes, as well as amassing his own impressive catalog, his talent is undeniable. His impeccable timing and distinctive production helped define and set the standard of greatness for generations and all genres of music lovers. Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts celebrates the next fifty years of the artistry, spirit, and history of Hip-Hop with a collection of can't-miss concerts, classic Hip-Hop film screenings, dance parties with NYC's hottest DJs and one-of-a-kind live interactive events with the artists that move the music and the culture forward with the Beats, Rhymes & Sights series. This thrilling episode features a visit with one of music's true sonic architects, Soul Brother #1, DJ and producer extraordinaire, Pete Rock. Pete Rock has gone on to produce hits for the biggest stars in Hip-Hop, including Jay-Z, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mac Miller, Common and De La Soul. Join Pete Rock in conversation with series curator Xavier "X" Jernigan as they get to the living heart of Pete’s most iconic beats. Following this spirited conversation will be an hour-long DJ set by the icon himself.About Beats, Rhymes & Sights: This dynamic series is curated by Lincoln Center’s Hip-Hop guest curator and the voice and personality of Spotify's AI DJ, “DJ X”, Xavier “X” Jernigan.Lincoln Center Presents David Rubenstein AtriumALL AGESSaturday, December 13, 2025 at 7:30 pm.There are two ways to access this free event:1. General Admission, first-come first-served. Just show up!2. Fast Track opening the Monday before the event at noon. Or, become a Member and get a Fast Track pass for priority entry all year long.

