Sebastian James teams up with multi-platinum guitarist, Jimmy Allen (Puddle of Mudd), to announce forthcoming EP 1992.

KANSAS CITY , MO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sebastian James teams up with multi-platinum songwriter and guitarist, Jimmy Allen (Puddle of Mudd), to announce his forthcoming EP 1992.Their debut single, “Dead Man Walkin,” is set for a January 9, 2026 release. The duo recruited hard rock powerhouse drummer, John Humphrey (Seether), guitar virtuoso Kyle Cimino, and bassist Doug Kenworthy for the project, while producer Barry Pointer (Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Criss, Billy Morrison) and Grammy-award winning mastering engineer, Dave Donnelly (Aerosmith, Journey, Motley Crue) have also been tapped for the initial release.Jimmy Allen is an award-winning songwriter and co-founding guitarist for the multi-platinum rock band, Puddle of Mudd. His smash hits,“She Hates Me,” and, “Blurry,” have received countless awards including ASCAP and Billboard’s Song of the Year (2002-2004). In addition, “Blurry” reached No. 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart, where it would remain for 38 weeks. While the group would go on to sell over seven million records, the songs have become immortalized in the world of rock and roll and even.... country. As of late, Allen would be credited on the reincarnation of his classic, “She Hates Me,” released by Dierks Bently, as well as Lee Brice’s, “She Loves My Country.”His counterpart, Sebastian James, is an American singer, songwriter, and musician who emerged into the national spotlight in 2024 when his crossover hit, “When We Were Young,” broke into Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Charts. Pinned between artists like Jelly Roll and Taylor Swift, the independent artist would go on to reach #23 on Billboard Adult Contemporary Charts, #19 on the iHeart Radio Adult Contemporary Charts, and number seven on the iTunes Rock Charts.Both Kansas City natives Allen and James’ paths seemed destined to intertwine. James recalls the impact that Puddle of Mudd’s 2001 release, Come Clean, had on him - though he was just in third grade. “As a young kid, I remember hearing the rumors swirling in school about how Limp Bizkit’s, Fred Durst, was going to sign Wes.” He would continue, “It was a very small world at the time so word traveled quickly, KC was nothing like it is now. This is long before Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift,” he laughs.Though two-decades apart, James and Puddle of Mudd frontman, Wes Scantlin, both graduated in the Park Hill School system in North Kansas City. “It’s quite bizarre how parallel our universes were, we skated the same streets, performed in the same clubs, and that’s just the PG version. Not to mention we kind of look alike,” he jokes. James would go on to express the influence Scantlin had on his singing and songwriting alike. “As the son of a musician in the same scene, it was inspirational to see someone from here having that kind of success.”Allen's recollection is very similar, “I remember seeing Sebastian’s group perform in Kansas City back when he and Kyle (Cimino) were still in middle school, they were the next generation. I knew Sebastian’s father Curtis from the early days. We did quite a few gigs together in the mid-90’s when Puddle was coming up,” he says.James and Allen would stay in touch over the years, though the most recent spark came when Allen happened to come across a Loudwire interview with James on the success of his debut solo album, Old School Cool. Allen gave him a congratulatory call and the rest is history as they say.For more information, contact info@sebastianjamesmusic.com.

