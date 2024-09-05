Weiner Summer Team Achieves H1, H2 for Gerrymandering, NATO Article 5, Trump; Attend Democratic National Convention

The Weiner team has been very productive this summer with op-eds published in national newspapers and attended the DNC as media logistics volunteer staff/press.

DC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, the Weiner team has been very productive with op-eds published in national newspapers that earned top rankings in OpEdNews. Notably, an article on gerrymandering by Olivia Ardito and Robert Weiner, published in the Chicago Tribune, achieved an H1 ranking in OpEdNews. Similarly, Robert Weiner and Tomas Alves secured an H1 ranking for their article on Justice John Roberts violating precedent. Additionally, Weiner and Jonathan Person's analysis of the stock market also earned an H1 ranking. A number of articles earned the H2 ranking as well. Topics written about include the controversial Billy Graham statue, the potential dangers of another Trump term for the media, and more.Weiner team articles were featured in the Washington Times, Washington Informer, Chicago Tribune, Minneapolis Spokesman-Recorder, Dallas Morning News, The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer (Raleigh, NC), The PuLSE Institute, The Afro, and New York Amsterdam News.The team also attended the Democratic National Convention as media logistics volunteer staff and as press, giving them the opportunity to witness the speeches live while assisting with the event, including an oped ranked H2 on the extraordinary speech quality. Among the 15,000 media personnel in attendance, the National Press Club in Washington D.C. was represented by the Weiner Public News team, who were also National Press Club interns. The summer intern team – Jonathan Person, Ashleigh Fields, Olivia Ardito, Kailynn Bannon, Catherine Walker, and Tomas Alves – was privileged to join Bob Weiner and Dr. Patricia Berg as convention media logistics volunteers. Their work at the DNC involved aiding the media in their coverage and attending the United Center each night to cover the lineup of speakers, making for an incredibly busy and productive experience.For all op-eds, visit: https://www.weinerpublic.com/opeds.php#2024 For all radio-TV appearances: https://www.weinerpublic.com/radio.php Most recently on September 3, 2024, Robert Weiner and Tomas Alves published an op-ed in OpEdNews ranked H2, their #2 lead oped, titled, “Remarkable Speeches At Chicago DNC Extraordinary Marker for Future Conventions by Both Parties.” They discuss the extraordinary quality of the speeches and say that it’s a model for future conventions. The article also includes a cache of the best one-liners and sound bites from the DNC speeches, plus the team's experiences working and covering at the convention. Above all, the team recognized the privilege to cover the historic 2024 DNC in Chicago in person and relished the opportunity to witness the message of Democratic nominees for President and Vice President, Kamala Harris, and Tim Walz: “We are not going back.” and “We’ll sleep when we’re dead.”H1 Ranked OpEdsOn August 1, 2024, Robert Weiner and Olivia Ardito published an op-ed titled "What the US Can Learn from Canada About Ending Gerrymandering" in the Chicago Tribune. The piece was subsequently ranked H1, their best of the day, in OpEdNews. The authors explore how the U.S. can adopt strategies from Canada’s approach to effectively eliminate gerrymandering, emphasizing the need for fairer and more representative electoral districts.On July 23rd, Robert Weiner and Tomas Alves published an article in OpEdNews titled, "Roberts' Legacy on Precedent is Violating Precedents, New Biden Reforms Desperately Needed." The piece was featured as the H1 (1st lead op-ed nationwide) on OpEdNews. The authors critique Justice John Roberts for undermining established legal precedents and push for urgent reforms by the Biden administration to restore judicial integrity.On July 19th Robert Weiner and Jonathan Person published an article in OpEdNews titled, "How Many Americans Really Benefit From Record High Stock Market?" This op-ed also achieved H1 status. The authors examine the benefits of investing in the soaring stock market, examining its impact on the average American.H2 Ranked Op-EdsOn August 6, 2024, Robert Weiner and Tomas Alves published an op-ed titled "Pacific Alliance to Stop China Must Have Article 5 Equivalent" in OpEdNews. The piece was ranked H2 (2nd lead op-ed nationwide). It argues for the necessity of establishing an Article 5 equivalent within the Pacific Alliance to effectively counter China’s growing influence in the region, emphasizing the importance of collective defense and mutual security among member nations.On August 2, 2024, Robert Weiner and Olivia Ardito published an op-ed titled "Why Do So Many Republicans Follow Trump Like Sheep Despite His Blatant Lies?" in OpEdNews. The piece was ranked H2 (2nd lead op-ed nationwide). The piece examines the phenomenon of Republican politicians who continue to rally around Trump despite his numerous falsehoods, suggesting that many do so in hopes of gaining the political advantages associated with his endorsement and support.On July 3rd, Kailynn Bannon and Robert Weiner published an article in OpEdNews titled, "What Happens to the Media if Trump Wins Second Term?" The piece was ranked H2 (2nd lead op-ed nationwide). The authors discuss the potential threats to media freedom and independence if Donald Trump were to secure another term as President, and the actions that journalists can take to protect themselves.On June 26th, Robert Weiner and Jonathan Person published an article in The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer, Raleigh NC titled, "New Billy Graham Statue at Capitol Should Stay, but One Part Needs to Change." The piece was subsequently reprinted in OpEdNews and ranked H2 (2nd lead op-ed nationwide). The authors argue for the retention of the controversial Billy Graham statue at the Capitol with necessary modifications to reflect a more inclusive message.Additional Op-EdsOn August 1, Robert Weiner and Tomas Alves wrote an op-ed titled, “Karen Bass' Legacy at Risk of Repeating a Costly Weakness on police reform, in LA and Nationally” featured in OpEdNews. The two writers argue that her monumental decision to veto a July ballot measure that would allow progress on police accountability, such as a provision allowing the LAPD chief to fire officers accused of misconduct, is misguided. They also argue that better negotiating was needed to pass the police reform bill in Congress, and lay out strategies that still could work to pass meaningful legislation.On August 26, Robert Weiner and Jonathan Person published an op-ed titled "Rising College Costs: Not the Fault of Student Demand, but the Universities Themselves" on OpEdNews. The authors argue that the cost of college is too high, suggesting that an overstaffing of administrators within universities is a significant contributor to escalating tuition fees.On August 27, Robert Weiner and Tomas Alves published "Trump Flip-Flop on Bitcoin after Contributions, after Same for TikTok and Big Oil, Endanger Country with Corruption Strategy." In this piece, they critique Trump’s inconsistent stances on major issues like Bitcoin, TikTok, and Big Oil, arguing that these flip-flops, particularly after receiving contributions, pose a significant risk of corruption and endanger the country's integrity.On August 8, Robert Weiner and Tomas Alves published an op-ed titled "Britain Lost the Ball in Hong Kong." The piece analyzes the UK's handling of the Hong Kong situation, critiquing the missed opportunities and failures to uphold democratic principles and commitments in the region.On August 7th, Robert Weiner and Olivia Ardito published an op-ed titled "The MAGA Strategy of Personal Insults Against Harris is Backfiring Big-Time" in The PuLSE Institute. The authors argue that the American public is clearly tired of Trump’s strategy of childish name-calling and hurling insults at opponents. In contrast, Harris’ strategy of focusing on herself and refusing to be dragged down by others is proving to be far more effective.On August 6, 2024, Catherine Walker and Robert Weiner published a piece in OpedNews titled "The Plight of American Pregnant Women: Why Are Maternal Mortality Rates So High in the US?" The piece examines the alarming rates of maternal mortality in the United States, exploring the underlying causes and calling for urgent reforms to improve healthcare for pregnant women across the country.On August 3, 2024, Robert Weiner and Olivia Ardito published an op-ed titled "Freedom Caucus Threat to Ukraine" in the Dallas Morning News. The piece was ranked H4 (4th lead op-ed nationwide) in OpEdNews. Ardito discusses the potential threats posed by the Freedom Caucus to U.S. support for Ukraine, highlighting the risks to international solidarity and aid.On July 25th, Robert Weiner and Ashleigh Fields published an article in the Minneapolis Spokesman-Recorder titled, "Lawmakers Must Champion George Floyd Policing Act in Honor of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee." The piece calls on legislators to honor Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's legacy by passing the George Floyd Policing Act, emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive police reform.On July 21st, Robert Weiner, Jonathan Person, and Dr. Patricia Berg published an article on OpEdNews titled, "Local Olympic Medalist Ledecky Calls for More Olympic Sanctions and Protections against China and Russia's Athletes." The piece emphasizes the need for increased sanctions and protective measures in the Olympics to address concerns regarding the conduct and policies of athletes from China and Russia.On July 20th, Robert Weiner and Ashleigh Fields published an op-ed in Word in Black titled "Mr. President: Ban Assault Weapons Now." The authors urgently call on the President to take decisive action in banning assault weapons, emphasizing the critical need for stricter gun control measures to prevent further violence and protect American lives.On July 18th, Robert Weiner and Olivia Ardito published an article in New York Amsterdam News titled, "Why Trump’s Georgia Election Interference Case Should Have Gotten the Bragg Treatment." The authors argue that the handling of Donald Trump’s alleged election interference in Georgia should have mirrored the robust legal approach taken by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in other high-profile cases, advocating for a more rigorous pursuit of justice in election-related offenses.On July 15th, Olivia Ardito and Robert Weiner published an article in The PuLSE Institute titled, "Water Legal Jujitsu In Flint And Detroit Stopping Accountability And Action." The piece was subsequently reprinted in OpEdNews and ranked H4. The authors explore the legal maneuvers lawmakers are taking to prevent accountability and action in the water crises affecting Flint and Detroit. The authors are that the residents of Michigan deserve access to clean and safe water.On July 2nd, Ashleigh Fields published an article in The Washington Informer on the Spelling Bee hosted by the National Press Club – home base for the Weiner team. The article is titled, "Bloomberg’s Alex Clearfield Wins National Press Club Spelling Bee." The piece celebrates journalist Alex Clearfield's victory over the politician contestants, highlighting a good-spirited evening for participants and audience members alike.On June 28th, Ashleigh Fields and Robert Weiner published an article titled, "D-Day and G-7 Reflections: World Lessons for Ending Gaza, Ukraine Wars." The piece shares reflections on Fields’ experience traveling to Biden’s D-Day speech and draws parallels between historical events and current conflicts. The authors emphasize how lessons from D-Day and the G-7 summit can inform strategies to resolve the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine. They advocate for a collaborative international effort to achieve lasting peace in these regions.For all op-eds, visit: https://www.weinerpublic.com/opeds.php#2024 ______________________________________________________________________________About Robert Weiner Associates and Solutions for ChangeRobert Weiner Associates is a communications and policy analysis firm, dedicated to providing insightful commentary on critical national and international issues. With a team of experienced analysts and former government officials, the firm strives to influence public discourse and policy decisions through informed and impactful communication.Robert Weiner and Dr. Patricia Berg are the President and Chief Correspondent, along with Executive Administrator Ting Cui and Chief IT officer, Jay Wind.For more information, please visit our website: www.weinerpublic.com

