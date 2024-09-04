Maryland Car Rally Task Force Uncover Firearms Following Arrest Of Prince George’s County Man

September 4, 2024

(DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD) —Following the arrest of Adin Tyrone Carr, the Maryland Car Rally Task Force served search warrants at two residences, leading investigators to uncover 14 firearms early this morning in Prince George’s County.

In June 2024, the Maryland Car Rally Task Force began investigating illegal street exhibitions and takeovers throughout Prince George’s County. During these investigations, Adin Tyrone Carr, 20, of District Heights, Maryland, was identified as being in possession of a firearm. Investigators observed Carr holding an AR-style pistol while hanging out of the passenger side of a window during one of these street exhibitions.

In collaboration with the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, a deeper investigation into Carr was initiated. It was discovered that Carr, who is underage, was legally prohibited from possessing firearms. Carr was subsequently charged with handgun on person, handgun in vehicle, possession of a firearm by a minor, and regulated firearm: illegal possession.

On September 4, the Maryland Car Rally Task Force, Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division (Southern Region), Special Operations Division, and Field Operations Bureau, as well as the Prince George’s County Police Department, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Rockville City Police Department, Howard County Police Department, and the Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATT), served two search and seizure warrants at residences in Rockville and District Heights, uncovering 14 firearms, including 8 handguns and 6 long guns.

Carr was located at the District Heights residence and subsequently arrested on scene. According to a preliminary investigation, an additional firearm was located on Carr at the time of his arrest. Further firearm charges are pending consultation with the Attorney General’s Office.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force includes the Maryland Department of State Police, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Baltimore City Police and police departments in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties. Concentrated enforcement and investigative efforts are strategically conducted in areas where these incidents are most prevalent. The combined efforts continue to be instrumental in effectively addressing illegal exhibition driving across the designated regions.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is dedicated to mitigating the impact of these dangerous events on public safety to create a safer environment for all Maryland residents.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov