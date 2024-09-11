The University of Arizona Global Campus celebrates two academic advisors named Advisor of the Year 2024: Amy Morton and Steven Stisser.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is proud to announce that two of its outstanding academic advisors, Amy Morton and Steven Stisser, have been honored with the Advisor of the Year 2024 award through Sophia. This accolade is particularly significant as it reflects the voices and gratitude of the students who have been positively impacted by their dedication and guidance.Sophia's Advisor of the Year award recognizes academic advisors who go above and beyond in supporting students on their educational journeys. The award highlights the exceptional contributions of advisors in empowering students to achieve their academic and personal goals.Amy Morton and Steven Stisser, UAGC academic advisors, were both nominated by their students for their dedication, compassion, and commitment to student success. Their efforts have transformed the lives of countless students, providing them with the support and encouragement they need to overcome challenges and reach their full potential.Morton shared her passion for advising, stating, “I’ve been fortunate most of my life to have jobs I've enjoyed. As an academic advisor, I help others grow personally and professionally and get to link arms with students in areas that support that process. I love helping and motivating people toward their goals and seeing their 'Elle Woods' moment when they realize they can do this and nothing (or no one) will stand in their way.”Stisser echoed the rewarding nature of his role, saying, “The best part of my job as an advisor is collaborating with my students to find the best path to completion possible. This often involves plans to utilize our partnership with Sophia to help students graduate sooner and save money over the course of their educational journey. The excitement and elation I hear in students throughout, and especially when they reach that finish line, is what keeps me striving to help as many students as I can achieve their goals year after year.”“Amy Morton and Steven Stisser exemplify the dedication and commitment that define our academic community at UAGC,” said Gary Packard , interim senior vice provost of Online Initiatives at the University of Arizona. “Their recognition as Advisors of the Year is a testament to the impact they have on our students' lives, guiding them toward success with support. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and the difference they make every day.”###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

