The University of Arizona Global Campus Celebrates 80% RHIA Exam Pass Rate for Students, Surpassing National Average

UAGC Health Information Management grads achieved an 80% RHIA exam pass rate in 2023-24—12% above the national average.

We’ve worked diligently to enhance our program by integrating cutting-edge technology, real-world applications, and student-centered learning strategies.” — Darla Branda, program chair and associate professor for the BSHIM program

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is proud to announce a remarkable achievement in its Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management (BSHIM) program. The Registered Health Information Administrator (RHIA) exam pass rate for first-time test takers in the 2023-2024 academic year reached 80%, which is 12% above the national average."Our students are the heart of our program, and their passion and achievements are our greatest success," said Yvonne Lozano, assistant dean in the Department of Health Sciences at UAGC. "This milestone is a reflection of their dedication and the support of our faculty."This milestone underscores the quality of the UAGC BSHIM program and its commitment to preparing students for success in the growing field of health information management. The program equips students with the skills necessary to manage electronic health records, ensure healthcare data security, and navigate the complex regulatory landscape of the healthcare industry.Darla Branda, program chair and associate professor for the BSHIM program, credits this success to the program’s innovative curriculum, dedicated faculty, and the university’s commitment to student support.“The tremendous progress in our RHIA exam pass rate is a testament to the hard work of our students and faculty,” said Branda. “We’ve worked diligently to enhance our program by integrating cutting-edge technology, real-world applications, and student-centered learning strategies. Seeing our graduates excel in this essential healthcare field is incredibly rewarding.”The UAGC BSHIM program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education (CAHIIM), ensuring students receive a high-quality education aligned with industry standards. Graduates with RHIA certification can pursue careers in hospitals, healthcare organizations, government agencies, and technology firms specializing in health information management.“This achievement reflects not only the dedication of our students but also the collaborative efforts of our faculty in shaping a rigorous and supportive learning environment,” said Shannon Harris, full time faculty for the BSHIM program at UAGC. “At UAGC, we continuously refine our curriculum, mentor associate faculty, and integrate real-world applications to ensure our students are well-prepared for the dynamic field of health information management. It is incredibly rewarding to see our students succeed and contribute to this essential industry.”Gary Packard, interim senior vice provost of Online Initiatives at the University of Arizona, highlighted the broader impact of this achievement.“This milestone reflects the dedication of our faculty, staff, and students in advancing excellence in health information management education,” said Packard. “UAGC is committed to providing accessible, high-quality programs that empower students to succeed in their careers while meeting the evolving demands of the healthcare industry.”With a growing demand for certified health information administrators, UAGC continues to enhance its online degree programs to provide flexible learning options for working professionals and adult learners.For more information about the Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management at UAGC, visit www.uagc.edu ###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.