UAGC Assistant Dean Awarded Fulbright Specialist Grant to Collaborate with the University of Zagreb in Croatia

Dr. Karen Ivy

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karen Lynne-Daniels Ivy , assistant dean in the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) , has been awarded a Fulbright Specialist Program grant. This award will enable Ivy to collaborate with the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Zagreb in Croatia, fostering international partnerships and advancing education in Computer Science and Information Technology.As a Fulbright Specialist, Ivy will engage in a variety of educational initiatives, workshops, and research efforts aimed at enhancing interdisciplinary collaboration and expanding practical skills in human-centered AI design. Her work will also address the ethical and social implications of artificial intelligence, reinforcing the importance of global cooperation in higher education.“This recognition highlights Dr. Karen Ivy’s steadfast commitment to enriching the field of education through global collaboration,” said Blake Naughton, vice provost of Academic Affairs, Teaching, and Learning for Online Initiatives at UAGC. “We are proud to see her embark on this international initiative and are confident that her efforts in Croatia will leave a lasting impact on both academic communities.”The Fulbright Specialist Program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, selects over 400 U.S. citizens annually to share their expertise with institutions worldwide. Recipients are chosen based on their academic and professional achievements, demonstrated leadership, and their potential to cultivate long-term cooperation between institutions in the U.S. and abroad.Since its establishment in 1946, the Fulbright Program has facilitated educational exchanges in over 160 countries, helping to build lasting connections between the United States and other nations. The program has supported more than 400,000 students, scholars, and professionals in contributing to global knowledge, research, and diplomacy.For more information about the Fulbright Program, visit http://eca.state.gov/fulbright ###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

