Have a large evergreen that needs removed? Donate it for Governor’s Mansion Christmas tree

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is conducting its annual search for a large Christmas tree for use on the governor's mansion lawn in Jefferson City. MDC is asking landowners, homeowners, businesses, and communities that may have possible candidate trees to contact the Department.

MDC is looking for a tree that is about 30 to 40 feet tall. The preferred species for the tree is eastern red cedar, Norway spruce, or white pine. The best candidates will be fully branched on all sides and easily accessible by large equipment.

The right tree may either be near the end of its life or may need to be removed for other reasons. Often evergreens are planted too close to homes and buildings and eventually grow too large for the space.

“Most of the trees we find were planted decades ago and have outgrown their space at the end of their life,” says MDC Community Forestry Coordinator Russell Hinnah. “Donating a tree like that is a great way to share its beauty with thousands of Missourians who visit the mansion during the holidays.”

Once the tree is selected, MDC staff will coordinate the cutting and delivery of the tree to the governor's mansion at no cost to the owners. The donor will receive a thank-you from the governor and an invitation to the lighting ceremony, which will take place on Friday, Dec. 6.

Hinnah asks people to take photos of candidate trees and email them to holidaytrees@mdc.mo.gov. Be sure to include a contact telephone number, location of the tree, and several pictures taken from different angles and distances. Candidate tree nominations can also be submitted by mail to: Missouri Department of Conservation, ATTN: Mansion Christmas Tree, PO Box 180, Jefferson City, MO 65102.

All entries must be submitted by Oct 10. Full guidelines are available at mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/governors-mansion-christmas-tree-search. For more information or questions, contact MDC Communications Specialist Holly Dentner at 573-751-4115, ext. 3110.