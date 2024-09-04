CANADA, September 4 - Released on September 4, 2024

The federal and provincial governments are providing a combined investment of over $750,000 to build four new, affordable homes for low-income families in Prince Albert.

Today, MLA for Prince Albert Northcote Alana Ross, on behalf of Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Gene Makowsky, alongside representatives from Riverbank Development Corporation announced construction of the project, located at 1347 14th Street West and 423 12th Street West in Prince Albert.

Consisting of two duplexes, each new property will contain a three-bedroom unit and a two-bedroom unit. Riverbank Development Corporation is partnering with KidsFirst, Native Coordinating Council and Family Futures to provide supportive services to the future tenants.

The City of Prince Albert is also providing $20,000 in grant funding to support this $1.1 million construction project.

The project is expected to be completed by Spring 2025.

Quotes:

"Our government is addressing the housing crisis across the country, including here in Prince Albert," Federal Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan Dan Vandal said on behalf of Federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser. "Ensuring all Canadians have access to safe, affordable homes is a priority, and this is only possible thanks to the dedication, collaboration, and hard work of all our partners. Projects like this one, funded through our National Housing Strategy, are a testament to the impact of this collective effort."

"The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to fostering safe and affordable communities by providing stability and security for families," Saskatchewan Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Gene Makowsky said. "We are investing in new, affordable housing options that integrate essential services, empowering families to build a bright future for themselves and their children."

"We are honoured to collaborate with the federal and provincial governments to bring affordable housing to our community," Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne said. "Witnessing our city unite with government support to make these homes possible is truly inspiring. This new project represents more than just walls and a roof; it is a place where lives will grow and dreams will be realized. We are grateful to contribute to making Prince Albert a great place to live."

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82-plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

All funding provided under the NHS is cost-shared 50/50 by the federal and provincial governments across a broad spectrum of programs.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the NHS. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments. River Bank Development Corporation is a non-profit corporation that develops affordable housing units for low-income families and individuals in Prince Albert. Since 2007, SHC has partnered with River Bank to develop 48 affordable housing units in Prince Albert. This project will add an additional four units to this total.

Associated Links:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the NHS, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca.

Check out the NHS Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: