Governor Abbott Announces Over $4.3 Million In Grants To South Texas Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, September 4 - September 4, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 17 Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling over $4.3 million were awarded to 12 organizations in South Texas as part of the Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Grants Across Texas. Presented by TVC today, the funding will provide services to more than 3,400 veterans and their families across 27 counties in the FVA South Texas region.

"Texans are forever indebted to our brave veterans who selflessly answered the call to serve in our nation’s military,” said Governor Abbott. "These grants will help provide the crucial financial assistance, home modifications, and employment support our servicemembers need to continue to thrive in our great state. Texas will always honor the sacrifices these heroic men and women made in service to our state and nation.”

“South Texas veterans will have access to more resources thanks to the grant funding awarded for important programs, including transportation services and home modifications,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. “We encourage veterans, families, and survivors to reach out to TVC and the organizations receiving funding today.”

Chairwoman Koerner presented the grants at the Hidalgo County Community Services Agency in Edinburg. This is the first stop of Grants Across Texas. Grant presentations will continue through the second week of October at nine other stops.

These FVA grant recipients and their services include:

Cameron County: a $120,000 grant for financial assistance

a $120,000 grant for financial assistance City of Laredo: a $300,000 grant for home modifications

a $300,000 grant for home modifications Community Action Corporation of South Texas: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

a $300,000 grant for financial assistance Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity: a $300,000 grant for home modifications

a $300,000 grant for home modifications Goodwill Industries of South Texas: a $115,000 grant for employment support

a $115,000 grant for employment support Hidalgo County: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance a $300,000 grant for peer support services

Nueces County: a $150,000 grant for financial assistance a $200,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court

The Salvation Army – The Coastal Bend: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

a $300,000 grant for financial assistance Tropical Texas Behavioral Heath: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance a $500,000 grant for peer support services

Webb County: a $160,000 grant for transportation services A $305,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court

Willacy County: a $150,000 grant for financial assistance

a $150,000 grant for financial assistance Zapata County: a $200,000 grant for financial assistance a $300,000 grant for home modifications



In May, TVC Commissioners approved 181 grants totaling over $44 million to 161 organizations across Texas. It is projected to provide direct services to more than 41,000 veterans and their families.

Since 2009 through the current 2024-2025 grant cycle, more than $313 million in grant funding has been awarded through 1,400 FVA grants.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification, rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.

Funding for these grants is generated by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at tvc.texas.gov/fund.