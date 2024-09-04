Governor Abbott Announces Texas Music Incubator Rebate Program Applications Open

TEXAS, September 4 - September 4, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Music Office (TMO) today announced the opening of applications for the second year of the Texas Music Incubator Rebate (TMIR) Program. As first announced by Governor Abbott in 2023, the TMIR Program provides qualifying Texas music venues and festival promoters a full or partial rebate of certain taxes to help support the live music industry in communities across the state. With $20.2 million approved for the biennium in the 88th Legislative Session, applications for Fiscal Year 2024 funding are now open through November 30.

“Texas is where live music lives,” said Governor Abbott. “A vibrant local music industry not only adds to the quality of life, it is a competitive advantage, helping Texas attract major capital investments, culturally diverse talent, and new jobs in a range of industries. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry annually accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities across Texas. The Texas Music Incubator Rebate Program will help spur further job growth and expansion in every region of the state as we build a bigger, better Texas for all.”

“Spaces for live music throughout our state are a crucial component of our local and state economies, as well as an equally important aspect for our quality of life,” said TMO Director Chip Adams. “As administrators of the Texas Music Incubator Rebate Program, the Texas Music Office is proud to continue our work supporting the Texas music industry. This program provides a valuable source of assistance to help music businesses grow jobs across Texas.”

The TMIR Program provides a full or partial rebate of mixed beverage gross receipts taxes or sales taxes from the sale of beer and wine remitted in the prior fiscal year, up to $100,000, to eligible music venues or music festival promoters in Texas. The rebates are to assist eligible venues and promoters in their efforts to create and support live music performance across Texas. Entities are eligible for only one rebate per tax ID per fiscal year.

To find out more information about TMIR Program and for applicant eligibility, instructions, and more, visit: gov.texas.gov/music/tmir