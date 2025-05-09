Governor Abbott Announces Over $739,000 In Career Training Grants To Three Panhandle Area Schools

TEXAS, May 9 - May 9, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced three career training grants totaling over $739,700 have been awarded to three schools in the Panhandle area to train students for high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation. These Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, awarded through the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train more than 230 students for high-demand occupations as emergency medical technicians, nurses, and more.



“The Texas economy is booming thanks to our diverse and highly skilled workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “Investments to these three Panhandle area schools are crucial to the continued success of our workforce and building a stronger, more prosperous Texas. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for partnering with colleges across our state to help train Texas students for high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation. Working together, we will ensure Texans in every corner of our state have the opportunity for a better job and a bigger paycheck.”



“Today’s JET grant awards will allow hundreds of students to train for critical healthcare occupations like emergency medical technicians and nurses,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Our partnership with innovative education institutions supports the success of future job seekers while building a pipeline of talented workers to meet local business needs.”





Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials and school staff at the Workforce Solutions Panhandle regional office.



The three JET grants include:

• Amarillo College: a $311,476 grant to train 120 students as emergency medical technicians.

• Clarendon College: a $97,025 grant to train 11 students as nursing assistants.

• Frank Phillips College: a $331,298 grant to train 100 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.



Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. JET grant awards for the current fiscal year have yet to be announced and will be published in the coming months.



