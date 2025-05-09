Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Appraiser Licensing And Certification Board

TEXAS, May 9 - May 9, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Tony “Mark” Luna, Jr. and Clayton Ripley and reappointed Stephanie L. Robinson, Ph.D. to the Texas Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board for terms set to expire January 31, 2031. The board performs duties relating to the education, ethics, and certification or licensing of real estate appraisers or appraiser trainees.

Tony “Mark” Luna, Jr. of Lubbock is the managing director of the Valbridge Property Advisors Lubbock Office. Luna received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Texas Tech University.

Clayton Ripley of Austin is the vice president of HOLT Aerial and managing director and owner of Town Lake Capital Management. Ripley is also the managing director and owner of Buffalo Gap Capital Partners and BGCP Holdings. He is a member of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Additionally, he is a board member and treasurer of the Texas Land Trust Council and member and usher of All Saints Presbyterian Church. Ripley received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Baylor University.

Stephanie L. Robinson, Ph.D. of McKinney is a seasoned entrepreneur and higher education consultant with over 20 years of experience in business and technology. She serves on several public and nonprofit boards and has led initiatives advancing workforce development, strategic innovation, and experiential learning. Robinson received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management, a Master of Science, and Doctor of Philosophy in Learning Technologies from the University of North Texas.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.