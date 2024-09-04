Shamrock Roofing and Construction Honors Local Veteran with New Roof Donation

Shamrock Loves Veterans

Shamrock Roofing is proud to announce a local veteran will receive the gift of a brand-new roof through Shamrock Roofing's "Roof 4 a Hero" initiative.

We’re thrilled to give back to the community that has given us so much. This is just one small way to show our gratitude to our veterans, said Garen Armstrong, Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing.” — Garen Armstrong

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, September 5th, 2024 at 8:00 AM, Shamrock Roofing will proudly honor Specialist RalphStancliffe Jr., a dedicated U.S. Army veteran, with a new roof as a reflection of Shamrock Roofing's deep commitment to honor the men and women who have served our nation.Stancliffe served for nearly three years as a Communications Center Specialist in Germany, receiving the Army Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. After his military service, he continued to serve his community through a long career at the U.S. Postal Service until retirement.The roof build will take place at 2630 S 39TH ST KANSAS CITY, KS 66106, with a ceremony to celebrate Stancliffe’s service and dedication to the nation. Shamrock Roofing invites local media to attend andcover this impactful event as they continue to give back to those who have given so much.“We’re thrilled to give back to the community that has given us so much. This is just one small way toshow our gratitude to our veterans,” said Garen Armstrong, Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing. Nominations are still open for future giveaways. Veterans or their loved ones can nominate a deserving veteran by visiting our website. The selected veteran will receive a full roof replacement at no cost, continuing our tradition of serving those who have served.Shamrock Roofing has long been dedicated to supporting veterans and strengthening the communities in which it operates. Past recipients of the “Roof 4 A Hero” giveaway have included veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and more recent conflicts.About Shamrock Roofing and Construction Shamrock Roofing and Construction has been providing exceptional roofing services since 1977. With a focus on quality and community involvement , Shamrock Roofing has grown into one of the leading roofing companies in the nation.For more details, visit Shamrock Roofing & Construction.When:Thursday, September 5th at 8:00 AMWhere:2630 S 39TH ST KANSAS CITY, KS 66106

