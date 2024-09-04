Rockwood Driver Services Center to Temporarily Close for a Planned Remodel

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Rockwood Driver Services Center, located at 1070 North Gateway Ave., will close for a planned remodel on Wednesday, Sept. 11, and will reopen in November.

During the remodel, citizens can visit nearby Driver Services Centers, County Clerk’s Offices, nearby Self-Service Kiosks, or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html. Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at, tn.gov/content/tn/safety/driver-services/driver-license-knowledge-test-online.html.

Nearby Driver Services Centers

Crossville Driver Services Center - 136 Dooley Street, Crossville

Oak Ridge Driver Services Center - 475 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge

Knoxville/Gore Road Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 209 Gore Road, Knoxville

Athens Driver Services Center - 150 Plaza Circle, Athens

Alcoa Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 244 South Calderwood Road, Alcoa

County Clerk Partners - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only

Roane County Clerk - 200 E Race Street Suite 2, Kingston

Anderson County Clerk - 100 N Main Street Room 111, Clinton

Knox County Clerk Cedar Bluff Office - 1028 Old Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville

Knox County Clerk Downtown Office - 300 W. Main Street, Room 219, Knoxville

Knox County Clerk Halls Office - Crossroads Center, 7326 Norris Freeway, Knoxville

Loudon County Clerk - Courthouse Annex, 101 Mulberry Street, Loudon

McMinn County Clerk - 9 East Madison Avenue, Suite 100, Athens

Morgan County Clerk - 415 N. Kingston Street, Wartburg

Rhea County Clerk - 375 Church St. Suite 101, Dayton

Nearby Self-Service Kiosks - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only