Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,080 in the last 365 days.

Rockwood Driver Services Center to Temporarily Close for a Planned Remodel

Wednesday, September 04, 2024 | 03:24pm

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Rockwood Driver Services Center, located at 1070 North Gateway Ave., will close for a planned remodel on Wednesday, Sept. 11, and will reopen in November.

During the remodel, citizens can visit nearby Driver Services Centers, County Clerk’s Offices, nearby Self-Service Kiosks, or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html. Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at, tn.gov/content/tn/safety/driver-services/driver-license-knowledge-test-online.html.

Nearby Driver Services Centers

  • Crossville Driver Services Center - 136 Dooley Street, Crossville
  • Oak Ridge Driver Services Center - 475 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge
  • Knoxville/Gore Road Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 209 Gore Road, Knoxville
  • Athens Driver Services Center - 150 Plaza Circle, Athens
  • Alcoa Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 244 South Calderwood Road, Alcoa

County Clerk Partners - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only

  • Roane County Clerk - 200 E Race Street Suite 2, Kingston
  • Anderson County Clerk - 100 N Main Street Room 111, Clinton
  • Knox County Clerk Cedar Bluff Office - 1028 Old Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville
  • Knox County Clerk Downtown Office - 300 W. Main Street, Room 219, Knoxville
  • Knox County Clerk Halls Office - Crossroads Center, 7326 Norris Freeway, Knoxville
  • Loudon County Clerk - Courthouse Annex, 101 Mulberry Street, Loudon
  • McMinn County Clerk - 9 East Madison Avenue, Suite 100, Athens 
  • Morgan County Clerk - 415 N. Kingston Street, Wartburg
  • Rhea County Clerk - 375 Church St. Suite 101, Dayton

Nearby Self-Service Kiosks - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only

  • Meigs County Clerk - 17214 State Hwy 58, Decatur
  • Knox County/University of Tennessee Campus - 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way, Knoxville 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rockwood Driver Services Center to Temporarily Close for a Planned Remodel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more