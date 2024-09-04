West Virginia Department of Human Services Observes National Recovery Month

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) joins partners nationwide in recognizing National Recovery Month . This month-long observance promotes evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, supports the nation’s resilient and proud recovery community, and acknowledges the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery possible in all of its forms.

Governor Jim Justice has also proclaimed September as West Virginia Recovery Month, encouraging residents to support recovery efforts by sharing resources like the 1-844-HELP4WV helpline. ODCP, alongside the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment, champions numerous programs across the state aimed at supporting individuals and families on their journey to recovery.

“Recovery Month is an important time for us to celebrate the strength and resilience of West Virginians who are on the path to recovery,” said Dr. Stephen Loyd, DoHS Office of Drug Control Policy Director. “We are committed to increasing access to life-saving resources, enhancing community support, and reducing the stigma associated with substance use disorders. Recovery is possible, and every step forward is a victory.”

A key event during this month is the Appalachian Addiction and Prescription Drug Abuse Conference, taking place September 19-21, 2024, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Charleston. This annual conference is designed to educate the health care community on mental health, well-being, and substance use disorders, including co-morbidities and treatment recommendations. Christina Mullins, DoHS’s Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders, will deliver a presentation on the current state of mental health and substance use disorder in West Virginia. Her discussion will provide updates on the latest addiction and behavioral health statistics, highlight available referral sources for West Virginia residents, and discuss emerging policy changes that affect patient care.

“Recovery Month provides an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier West Virginia,” said Mullins. “It’s a time to reflect on the progress we’ve made, to learn from the stories of those who have found hope and healing, and to continue advancing policies that improve access to care and support for those affected by substance use disorders.”

On September 26, 2024, West Virginia will participate in “Save a Life Day” (Free Naloxone Day), the largest day of naloxone distribution east of the Mississippi River. DoHS’s ODCP and the Bureau for Behavioral Health have supplied the naloxone for West Virginia’s Save a Life Day events since 2020. This day represents a significant effort to empower communities with the tools and knowledge needed to save lives from opioid overdoses.

To explore career opportunities in the behavioral health field, visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/wv.​

